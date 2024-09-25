Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made, Drugs Seized, Southland

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 6:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy, Southern District Organised Crime:

Firearms, drugs and items consistent with drug supply have been stripped from a Winton address and a man charged following the execution of a search warrant.

Detectives from the Southland Organised Crime Group arrested a 28-year-old man and discovered an array of firearms and the Class B drug, MDMA, on Monday 23 September.

Three firearms which were not being handled in accordance with the firearms licensing regulations, $1,860 dollars in cash, 4.8 grams of MDMA, and items consistent with drug supply were seized.

The man’s firearms licence has been revoked.

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody due to reappear in the Invercargill District Court, Monday 28 October, on eight drug supply and driving related charges.

This operation was designed to disrupt one of the sources of illicit drugs in our community. It was concerning to locate firearms being improperly and dangerously held.

Holding a firearms licence is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly, it is important firearms are kept in safe and secure storage and firearms licence holders are held to a high standard.

We will continue our work to disrupt unlawful activity in an effort to help our community feel and be safe.

If you see any suspicious or unlawful activity please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Police, either via 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 