Arrest Made, Drugs Seized, Southland

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy, Southern District Organised Crime:

Firearms, drugs and items consistent with drug supply have been stripped from a Winton address and a man charged following the execution of a search warrant.

Detectives from the Southland Organised Crime Group arrested a 28-year-old man and discovered an array of firearms and the Class B drug, MDMA, on Monday 23 September.

Three firearms which were not being handled in accordance with the firearms licensing regulations, $1,860 dollars in cash, 4.8 grams of MDMA, and items consistent with drug supply were seized.

The man’s firearms licence has been revoked.

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody due to reappear in the Invercargill District Court, Monday 28 October, on eight drug supply and driving related charges.

This operation was designed to disrupt one of the sources of illicit drugs in our community. It was concerning to locate firearms being improperly and dangerously held.

Holding a firearms licence is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly, it is important firearms are kept in safe and secure storage and firearms licence holders are held to a high standard.

We will continue our work to disrupt unlawful activity in an effort to help our community feel and be safe.

If you see any suspicious or unlawful activity please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Police, either via 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

© Scoop Media

