Wellingtonians Can Now Add Their Names To Wellington’s Greatest Deed

Wellington City Mission has revealed Wellington’s Greatest Deed, a gigantic seven-metre-long document offering New Zealanders the opportunity to add their name to the symbolic deed to Whakamaru

The initiative was launched by former Director-General of Health, Sir Ashley Bloomfield, who made a dramatic descent down the side of a Wellington high-rise to write the names of initial donors.

Anyone who donates will now get their name added to the deed while also supporting the completion of Whakamaru, a transformational multifaceted community facility for everyone in Wellington

Sir Ashley Bloomfield’s daring donation drive for the Wellington City Mission’s new facility, Whakamaru / Supplied

After Sir Ashley Bloomfield descended a Wellington high-rise to sign The Greatest Deed, the Wellington City Mission are now offering Wellingtonians the opportunity to add their own names to the giant document.

The billboard, installed on the corner of Cambridge Terrace and Courtney Place, symbolises the shared ownership of Whakamaru by the Wellington City Mission and the people of Wellington.

With $4.5 million still needed to reach the fundraising target for Whakamaru, anyone can now join Sir Ashley and add their own names to deed by donating to Whakamaru via https://wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/deed

Wellington’s Greatest Deed has limited spaces for donors' names and is displayed on the side of the First Base Accommodation building on Wellington’s Cambridge Terrace for all to see, before being permanently housed in Whakamaru. The billboard space was gifted to the Wellington City Mission by Lowe and Co Realty.

An abseiler will add the names of all new Whakamaru donors to the billboard on a regular basis.

Sir Ashley Bloomfield says: “This is more than just a donation drive. It’s about coming together as a community. Whakamaru will have a positive impact on the lives of Wellingtonians - whether that’s through its 35 transitional housing units, social supermarket, or 24/7 care services. I may not love heights, but I’m happy to live with a bit of fear for such a great cause.”

Murray Edridge, Wellington City Missioner says: “Whakamaru is a significant milestone in The Mission’s history and it represents an important evolution in our services. We have seen a huge increase in demand for our services as New Zealanders do it tough. This shows us there is a critical need for us to rethink how we ‘do community’. Whakamaru will reshape how the Wellington community supports and cares for each other. It eliminates the divide between ‘us and them’, providing care and support for those who need it. By donating to Wellington’s Greatest Deed, Kiwis will help to create a lasting legacy for Wellington, and take symbolic ownership of Whakamaru.”

Beginning operations in November of this year, Whakamaru will be a transformational community facility for everyone in Wellington.

Alongside existing Wellington City Mission services like the Social Supermarket and our network of Community Practitioners, Whakamaru will be home to 35 long-term transitional housing apartments, a medical centre and laundry/showers available to all. Operational 24/7 with staff on site at all times, our network of support services will be available to anyone who steps through its doors, as well as the residents housed within.

But in Whakamaru, Wellington will also gain a vibrant community hub where there is no ‘us and them’. Our ‘contribute-what-you-can’ public café will bring our community together in one place, while a suite of well-equipped meeting spaces will make Whakamaru a centre for collaboration across the wider community.

For more information about Whakamaru, and to donate via Wellington’s Greatest Deed, please visit https://wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/whakamaru/

