Hawksbill Turtle Beached On Aotea, Brought To Auckland Zoo

Sarah Dwyer with hawksbill turtle found on Aotea. Photo credit: Luke Thornborough, DOC

A hawksbill sea turtle found alive on Ōkupe beach, Aotea/Great Barrier Island, has been urgently flown to Auckland Zoo for medical attention, where it remains critically ill.

Locals Karen Lombard and Fraser Munroe came across the live sea turtle yesterday and alerted the Department of Conservation staff member Sarah Dwyer, who sprang into action for the protected species.

“Sea turtles forage around New Zealand but do not nest here. We hear about sightings in the water every summer around Aotea, but their presence on land is normally an indication of poor health. That’s why we don’t try to refloat turtles, but instead take them into care for a medical assessment.

“A huge thank you to Karen and Fraser for their quick response and transporting the turtle to us at the airport. We ensured it was dry, to avoid any further heat loss, and comfortable in a crate. We got it on the first flight to Auckland mainland and into the expert care of Auckland Zoo’s veterinary team,” says Sarah.

“While this hawksbill has no external injuries, it is extremely underweight and remains in a critical condition, so its future remains uncertain,” says Auckland Zoo vet, Dr Adam Naylor.

“We are administering supportive treatments, such as intravenous fluids, and given its low body temperature, slowly and very carefully increasing the water temperature of its tank to the preferred optimal temperature range for this species.”

Rodney Ngawaka, a kaumatua of Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea says spring brings in many species, but a turtle is unusual for Aotea.

“We see tohorā (whales), whai repo (rays), manu (birds) all moving into these waters, Te Moananui ō Toi Te Huatahi, through the mauri of our currents and winds during this time of year. These invisible lines guide relationships that are thousands of years old, but it’s unusual to see a honu (turtle). It has possibly come into this beach from the water space of the Waitemata, Tīkapa Moana.

“This taonga is a gift and it’s our responsibility to stay connected to its future.”

If you spot turtles on the beach or see beached whales or dolphins, call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) and follow the advice.

Across the country in spring, DOC receives reports of sick marine animals that come ashore after losing condition over winter.

On Aotea there have been two dead sea turtles found on the shores in the last five years: one hawksbill and one green turtle.

