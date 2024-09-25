Coal Truck Into Tree Crash: SH6 Entrance To Westport Now Open

The truck recovery operation on SH6 between Inangahua Junction and the entrance to Westport is now completed with the highway reopened just before 6 pm.

The recovery operation, with Police and regional council staff on site, began after midday, requiring the highway to be closed all afternoon to early evening.

The truck crash in the Lower Buller Gorge occurred before 9 am this morning.

NZTA thanks all drivers and road users for their patience while this truck was recovered safely in the Lower Buller Gorge.

© Scoop Media

