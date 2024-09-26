Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Shoplifter’s Next Trip To Court

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One supermarket shoplifter in Papakura didn’t bargain for an eagle-eyed camera operator in her plans.

Instead, she is without $300 in stolen groceries and faces the Papakura District Court today.

Acting Senior Sergeant Melody Brown, from Counties Manukau South Police, says a supermarket reported the shoplifting as it was occurring around lunchtime on Tuesday.

“A woman was brazenly walking out of the store with a trolley full of around $300 in groceries.”

In came the CCTV network installed around Papakura’s Town Centre.

“A camera operator was able to track the woman’s movements to a vehicle and this information was relayed back to Police,” acting Senior Sergeant Brown says.

A Police unit was soon arriving at a nearby Papakura address.

“Our staff located a woman matching the description in the process of unloading the stolen goods from her vehicle.”

The 33-year-old woman was arrested and has been charged with theft.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brown says Police have a strong relationship locally with the Papakura Business Association.

“Their camera network is invaluable in helping us respond to incidents as they occur, but also assist in other ongoing investigations,” she says.

“We’d like to acknowledge their camera monitor for their diligent work yesterday.”

