Census Release Of Iwi Data A Significant Resource For Te Whata

From today, individuals and dwellings data by Māori descent and iwi affiliation will be available on Te Whata.

Te Whata is a by iwi, for iwi data platform developed by Te Kāhui Raraunga and supported by Stats NZ. It is available at www.tewhata.io.

Customised census iwi data requests are also available through Te Ara Takatū.

This is the second time Stats NZ has partnered with Te Kāhui Raraunga to release Māori data from the 2023 Census on the Te Whata platform. The historic joint initiative is part of work under the Mana Ōrite Relationship Agreement between the Data Iwi Leaders Group and Stats NZ.

Census release of iwi data a significant resource for Te Whata: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/census-release-of-iwi-data-a-significant-resource-for-te-whata/

