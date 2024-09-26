Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Census Release Of Iwi Data A Significant Resource For Te Whata

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

From today, individuals and dwellings data by Māori descent and iwi affiliation will be available on Te Whata.

Te Whata is a by iwi, for iwi data platform developed by Te Kāhui Raraunga and supported by Stats NZ. It is available at www.tewhata.io.

Customised census iwi data requests are also available through Te Ara Takatū.

This is the second time Stats NZ has partnered with Te Kāhui Raraunga to release Māori data from the 2023 Census on the Te Whata platform. The historic joint initiative is part of work under the Mana Ōrite Relationship Agreement between the Data Iwi Leaders Group and Stats NZ.

Visit our website to read this news story:

  • Census release of iwi data a significant resource for Te Whata: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/census-release-of-iwi-data-a-significant-resource-for-te-whata/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 