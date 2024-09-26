Bureaucrats ‘Burdened’ From The Need To Show Up To Work

Stuff this morning reported that bureaucrats who may now need to show up to work due to Nicola Willis’ new working guidelines are feeling the pinch and complaining that the directive now puts them in a position of being financially worse off.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“Bureaucrats complaining about having to show up to work exposes their double standard. The fact that many of them admit the need for people to be in the office yet are complaining about the need for them to have to show up is a classic example of ‘rules for thee but not for me’.

“Taxpayers don’t pay bureaucrats full-time salaries for part-time work, but that’s clearly what they’ve been getting over the last few years. Labour’s 18,000 extra hires still managed to deliver worse services across the board, and it’s no coincidence quality dropped like a stone when bureaucrats started spending their days sitting around in their dressing gowns.

“If they want to be called “public servants”, then they should understand that maximising their productivity is what the public need from them. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to fork out extra to fund bureaucrats’ lifestyle choices.”

