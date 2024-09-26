Community Support For Safety Improvements On Hamilton’s Roads

Photo/Supplied

It was a full house in Hamilton City Council chambers today (Thursday 26 September), as members of the public took the opportunity to share their views on key decisions at the city’s Infrastructure and Transport Committee.

Elected Members agreed to defer a decision to install pedestrian crossing facilities outside the Hamilton Jaima Mosque on Heaphy Terrace until they could hear from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi about what other designs could be co-funded. The staff proposal includes installing a raised safety platform, pedestrian island, and extended kerb which would be 90% funded by the Agency via the Climate Emergency Response Fund.

The Committee heard words of support from the Waikato Muslim Association, childcare centres and members of the public who wanted a safe place to cross the road in the area.

Committee Chair Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary said no one was denying the need for a safe crossing, however, Elected Members wanted to make sure they were endorsing the safest possible option for the area.

“Today’s decision is about making sure we have the best possible option to ensure the safety of our community. There are some concerns around the table about the use of raised safety platforms and we want to have further conversations with NZ Transport Agency about funding for other potential options to inform our decision.”

Elected Members also agreed to proceed with pedestrian and cycling facilities in the design of a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Morrinsville Road (SH26), Matangi Road and Silverdale Road. A signalised crossing on Morrinsville Road was endorsed by the Committee, with uncontrolled crossings and raised safety platforms on Matangi and Silverdale Roads. Elected Members noted their desire to see the crossings on Silverdale Road set further back from the intersection to support traffic flows.

Deputy Mayor O’Leary said this was a win for the local community who turned out in droves to support additional pedestrian and cycling facilities in the area.

“It’s easy to make a decision like this when it is really clear what the local community wants. I want to thank all those who provided feedback and participated in the democratic process.”

Staff will now progress a detailed design for community consultation and to be brought back to Elected Members for approval. The work is 100% funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi as part of a wider project to bring Morrinsville Road into the city’s control.

Other decisions made by the Committee directed staff to bring back further information around the impact of National Land Transport Funding on the city, and how additional levels of service for illegal dumping and litter collection could be incorporated in next year’s Annual Plan.

Read the Committee agenda here

