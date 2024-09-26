Climate Strike Going To New Plymouth Council This Friday

Climate Strikes are happening again across the world this week, demanding urgent action to reduce fossil fuel use and support a just transition for communities. More than 150 events are registered across 50 countries, with the UN General Assembly in New York taking up the issue on several fronts also.

In New Plymouth, the Climate Strike is starting at Puke Ariki Landing at 1:45 and will hikoi to the New Plymouth District Council buildings to arrive around 2pm to speak to the mayor and other councillors in the council chambers.

"There is an unequivocal demand from our young people and civil society to take serious climate action. Yet this week, the coalition government introduced the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill to remove the 2018 ban on new oil and gas exploration beyond onshore Taranaki and allow access to Taranaki conservation land by miners. The New Plymouth mayor not only tows the government line, but has been actively encouraging the removal of the ban, citing rising energy prices and importing of coal. The coalition government is also trying to fast track a whole lot of mining and energy projects that are not environmentally or socially sustainable. Climate Strikers say this is irresponsible and a waste of time and precious resources."

“We have known about the need to get off fossil fuels for decades and since the offshore ban, there have been no genuine efforts to transition Aotearoa’s economy and communities to that effect. A few energy companies got free bus services and/or assistance for research and development, agriculture is still left to continue business-as-usual and our country is failing to meet its international obligations,” said Tuhi-Ao Bailey of Climate Justice Taranaki.

“We are living in a polycrisis where ecological systems are crashing and more and more species are being forced into extinction. This is not the time to be playing games with energy companies. The government needs to take a strong stand to control energy prices so we don’t see things like timber mills laying off hundreds of workers and cyclones destroying communities. We must start urgent action on a community-led just transition off fossil fuels.”

