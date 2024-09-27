Get On Board The Saturday Bus

A Council promotion in partnership with Marlborough Roads to encourage the community to ‘get on board’ the new Saturday bus service between Blenheim and Picton is underway.

With school holidays just around the corner, Marlborough Sounds Ward councillor Barbara Faulls said the timing was perfect to encourage more usage of the service between the two towns.

“We want to invite people to have a picnic in Picton or brunch in Blenheim by getting on board the Saturday bus service. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses at the same time. It’s just $8 return for adults; $4 return for school children and under-fives and SuperGold card holders are free. It’s fun, affordable and a great day out. Why not get on board and leave the car at home,” Councillor Faulls said.

Travellers can leave Blenheim at 10am and be at the Picton isite by 10.45am – return time is 1.13pm which provides time for a ‘picnic in Picton’ experience and a visit to the shops. Alternatively, people can depart from Waikawa Bay at 9am with pickups in Picton to arrive in Blenheim at Seymour Street at 9.45am. Departure from Blenheim is 2pm which gives ample time for ‘brunch in Blenheim’ or a visit to Stadium 2000 and Te Kahu o Waipuna.

Council’s Multi Modal Advisor Charlotte Campbell-Lamerton said the aim was to increase the awareness and usage of the Picton Saturday Bus Service as well as help support local businesses, particularly hospitality, in the Picton and Blenheim CBDs. Queen Charlotte College students have even gotten behind the campaign, recording a short video encouraging the community to ‘get on board’, she said.

“We want to encourage families, school kids, retirees and others in the community to make use of the Saturday bus service and spend a little at the same time. The Saturday service is a trial for 12 months, funded from existing budgets, so it is important it is used and supported,” she said.

“The bus is wheelchair, bike and pushchair friendly. In summer I’d love to see more people taking their bikes on the service to enjoy some of the trails around Picton or Blenheim. Just remember payment is in cash and the service is not available on public holidays.”

For more details on the Blenheim-Picton Saturday bus route and timetable go to: www.links.marlborough.govt.nz/BusRoute3

