RotoruaNZ Supports Worldwide Initiative “100 Travel Innovations”

Couple walking in Whakarewarewa Forest. (Photo/Supplied)

World Tourism Day (27 September 2024) marks the launch of 100 Travel Innovations, a collection of stories from 100 places around the world about the programmes and activities happening right now to improve our lives – environmentally, economically and socially.

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson says, “Being the birthplace of tourism in New Zealand, Rotorua holds a unique responsibility to lead by example in addressing environmental challenges. By choosing to support businesses involved in rehabilitating New Zealand’s flora and fauna, travellers contribute to building upon our region’s legacy of responsible tourism.

“The city’s blend of geothermal landscapes, Māori cultural heritage, and thriving visitor economy makes it an ideal setting to showcase how tourism can promote biodiversity, climate resilience, and cultural preservation, while fostering community prosperity. As one of New Zealand’s most-visited destinations, Rotorua has the potential to set the standard for responsible tourism and sustainable development throughout the country and even internationally.”

Today’s worldwide launch of 100 Travel Innovations includes the first 100 innovations addressing biodiversity, climate resilience, cultural preservation, community prosperity, equality, modernisation, responsible tourism and job creation. The collection will grow with more ideas to inform and inspire everyone who travels or wants to make meaningful changes at home.

Rotorua will be featured through the successful kaupapa of Predator Free Okere Falls, a now-community effort started more than a decade ago by owner-operator of Rotorua Rafting and Rotorua Ziplines, Sam Sutton. The programme is now led by Te Mauri o Okere Awa Charitable Trust. The aim is to eliminate pests from backyards and reserves by 2025.

Wilson continues, “We’re extremely proud of Predator Free Okere Falls’ measurable success in safeguarding native birds and other wildlife in this culturally and ecologically significant area. Rotorua’s future depends on a deep commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community involvement of initiatives like this one and many more happening in our region.

“As one of New Zealand’s most iconic destinations, the city is perfectly positioned to pioneer tourism practices that not only protect its natural and cultural assets but also contribute to long-term community prosperity. Innovation in responsible tourism, combined with stewardship from local iwi and residents, ensures Rotorua can thrive in harmony with its environment, creating a legacy of sustainability for generations to come.”

Destination Think is proud to produce 100 Travel Innovations with support from RotoruaNZ and other sponsors. This collection was carefully evaluated and selected by Destination Think's editorial team in collaboration with Todd Montgomery, professor at Oregon State University and director of the Sustainable Tourism Lab.

