Kāpiti Food Fair: Behind The Scenes Sustaining Our Community

Photo/Supplied

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, September 27th, 2024: Excitement is building behind the scenes as we prepare for the 2024 Kāpiti Food Fair on Saturday, November 30th. Pulling off an event of this scale takes a village, and our team has expanded with social media experts and many enthusiastic volunteers, all gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for over 10,000+ visitors.

Leading our social media efforts is Helene Judge, co-owner and guiding force, supported by a dynamic team engaging food lovers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google, and more. Hanna Rauch, our strategic social media mastermind, crafting compelling content that captivates and energises our audience.

This year, we're thrilled to welcome Lucy Ambrose and Aiyana Farnell from Ambrose Marketing, bringing expertise in Google advertising and TikTok strategies crucial to our campaign. Returning for her second year, Louise Hinton brings boundless creativity and community outreach, spreading the word across diverse regional groups.

Jill Creighton of Creighton Design breathes life into our vision with stunning marketing materials that we're proud to unveil throughout our campaign. Together, this crew creates a visual feast, offering tantalising previews of what awaits at the largest food festival on the Kāpiti Coast.

"Our goal this year is to reduce landfill waste by 95%," shares co-owner Jeanine van Kradenburg. "Partnering with waste experts from Organic Wealth, alongside volunteers from No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, underscores our commitment to sustainability and caring for Papatūānuku."

Volunteers are the heart of our operation, contributing essential roles each year. "They are integral to our mission," says Helene, emphasising their dedication and community support. Generous donations to volunteer groups are central to our social entrepreneurial spirit, ensuring lasting positive impact in our community.

"Our largest volunteer group, Kāpiti Rotary, exemplifies service and dedication," continues Helene. "They manage critical tasks such as setup, pack out, ATM operations, and onsite traffic, community spirit in action."

Collaborating with Work Ready Kāpiti, Paraparaumu College, and, for the first time, the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards, these volunteers facilitate parking donations and greet guests with enthusiasm at gate entry. ANZ Kapiti, our Silver Sponsor, provides invaluable support in ticketing and customer service, for which we are deeply grateful.

Every member of our crew and volunteer team plays a vital role in making the Kāpiti Food Fair a standout event. Their dedication ensures a memorable and successful day for all attendees.

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. The Fair is now a privately owned and operated company between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, who helped conceptualise the initial event to make a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies.

While their mission is to bring visitors to Kāpiti Coast for an exciting, delectable and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times, GOOD food and GOOD music, Helene and Jeanine also endeavour for Kāpiti Food Fair to be remembered as an iconic food festival that is a pop-up extravaganza that sees visitors returning year after year, an unforgettable destination experience.

