Appointment Of New Game Animal Councillor

The Game Animal Council welcomes the appointment by the Minister for Hunting and Fishing of Glenn MacPherson to the Council.

Glenn who is from Leamington near Cambridge, is currently a member of the NZ Pig Hunting Association and is a past President of the Te Kuiti Pig Hunting Club (now Vice President). He is a passionate advocate for recreational hunting and wants to ensure access to hunting opportunities are preserved while helping hunters contribute to balanced game animal populations.

“Glenn is joining a well-functioning, diverse Council at an exciting time, with significant progress underway in the game animal management space,” says Game Animal Council Chair Grant Dodson.

“The GAC is focused on achieving good outcomes for hunting, game animal management and conservation in New Zealand and we are looking forward to having Glenn on board.”

“I also congratulate Eugene Rewi who has been reappointed. Eugene has a lifetime of hunting knowledge and provides a very valuable perspective when it comes to game animals as mahinga kai for our regional communities.”

Steve McFall, Kevin Eastwood and Sharon Salmons have completed their terms as council members.

Steve was an inaugural GAC Council member. First appointed from 2014 to 2017 as a representative of the New Zealand Pig Hunting Association, he continued as a council member until 2019 and was then reappointed for a third and final term in 2021.

“During his time on Council, Steve has helped navigate the GAC through a considerable evolution of the organisation’s place within the conservation system,” says Dodson. “The GAC has been lucky to have his expertise for so long, which accompanied by his sound judgement, has stood the Council in good stead.”

Sharon Salmons was first appointed to the Council in 2019 and then reappointed in 2021. Most recently she has served as GAC Deputy Chair and as Chair of the Finance Committee.

“Sharon’s knowledge as a hunter, her experience in tourism and her role with the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Southern Lakes branch have helped strengthen the GAC’s expertise in recreational hunting and hunting tourism.”

Kevin Eastwood was appointed to the GAC in November 2021.

“Kevin’s impact on the GAC has been substantial, representing the Council at numerous events, providing valuable advice with regards to the hunting issues faced by central North Island communities and he has been a valued member of our Te Kahui Māori Subcommittee,” says Dodson.

“Steve, Sharon and Kevin all continue to be fine ambassadors for hunting in New Zealand. On behalf of the Council, staff and hunting sector, I thank them for their time on the Council and wish them all the best in the future.”

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation working to improve the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, communities, commerce and conservation.

