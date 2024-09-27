Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appointment Of New Game Animal Councillor

Friday, 27 September 2024, 11:28 am
Press Release: NZ Game Animal Council

The Game Animal Council welcomes the appointment by the Minister for Hunting and Fishing of Glenn MacPherson to the Council.

Glenn who is from Leamington near Cambridge, is currently a member of the NZ Pig Hunting Association and is a past President of the Te Kuiti Pig Hunting Club (now Vice President). He is a passionate advocate for recreational hunting and wants to ensure access to hunting opportunities are preserved while helping hunters contribute to balanced game animal populations.

“Glenn is joining a well-functioning, diverse Council at an exciting time, with significant progress underway in the game animal management space,” says Game Animal Council Chair Grant Dodson.

“The GAC is focused on achieving good outcomes for hunting, game animal management and conservation in New Zealand and we are looking forward to having Glenn on board.”

“I also congratulate Eugene Rewi who has been reappointed. Eugene has a lifetime of hunting knowledge and provides a very valuable perspective when it comes to game animals as mahinga kai for our regional communities.”

Steve McFall, Kevin Eastwood and Sharon Salmons have completed their terms as council members.

Steve was an inaugural GAC Council member. First appointed from 2014 to 2017 as a representative of the New Zealand Pig Hunting Association, he continued as a council member until 2019 and was then reappointed for a third and final term in 2021.

“During his time on Council, Steve has helped navigate the GAC through a considerable evolution of the organisation’s place within the conservation system,” says Dodson. “The GAC has been lucky to have his expertise for so long, which accompanied by his sound judgement, has stood the Council in good stead.”

Sharon Salmons was first appointed to the Council in 2019 and then reappointed in 2021. Most recently she has served as GAC Deputy Chair and as Chair of the Finance Committee.

“Sharon’s knowledge as a hunter, her experience in tourism and her role with the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Southern Lakes branch have helped strengthen the GAC’s expertise in recreational hunting and hunting tourism.”

Kevin Eastwood was appointed to the GAC in November 2021.

“Kevin’s impact on the GAC has been substantial, representing the Council at numerous events, providing valuable advice with regards to the hunting issues faced by central North Island communities and he has been a valued member of our Te Kahui Māori Subcommittee,” says Dodson.

“Steve, Sharon and Kevin all continue to be fine ambassadors for hunting in New Zealand. On behalf of the Council, staff and hunting sector, I thank them for their time on the Council and wish them all the best in the future.”

If you want to know more about the Council visit www.nzgac.org.nz

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation working to improve the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, communities, commerce and conservation.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Game Animal Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 