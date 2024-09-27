New Parking Penalties From October 1

New parking penalties introduced by the Government will come into force on 1 October.

The biggest increase is in the misuse of car parks for disabled people with the penalty going from $150 to $750.

Some other changes include failing to pay for parking which is increasing from $40 to $70, parking on the footpath is increasing from $40 to $70, and parking on broken yellow lines is increasing from $60 to $100.

The media release from the Government can be found here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-update-parking-penalties

The full breakdown of fees can be found here : https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/forms-fees-and-payments/fees-and-charges/parking-fees#parkingfines

