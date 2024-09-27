Get Active Community Grant To Provide Over 1,400 Entries To Sport And Recreation Facilities And Programmes

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Get Active Community Grant will provide 1,462 free entry passes to sport and recreation facilities getting more people, more active, more often.

In total, 12 organisations will receive free passes through the grant. The community organisations receiving the grant include: ADL, Central Otago Living Options Charitable Trust, Community Link, Happiness House Trust, Japanese Family Society of Queenstown, Kāhu Youth Trust, MINT Charitable Trust, Pact, Remarkable Cancer Gym Charitable Trust, Wakatipu Senior Citizens Association, Wakatipu Youth Trust and the Whakatipu Buddy Programme.

QLDC Community Partnerships Wellbeing Advisor, Samantha Saccomanno, said it was wonderful to see so many applications and to be able to give access to so many people for the next year.

“We enjoyed going through all the applications in detail and were able to give out 1,462 passes to a real variety of community groups catering to different ages and needs across the district. It’s a great way to get people into sport and recreation who might otherwise not have the opportunity.”

“Sport, recreation and play are essential for one's health and wellbeing. This grant provides the opportunity for community members to access our facilities who otherwise wouldn’t have had the means. We’re looking forward to helping promote an active lifestyle and increase participation at our sport and recreation facilities via the Get Active Community Grant passes.”

The Get Active Community Grant passes will be valid for one year running from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2025. More information on the different types of passes available can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/gacgp.

