Age Concern New Zealand Huia Awards 2024

Age Concern New Zealand is proud to announce the 2024 recipients of the Age Concern New Zealand Huia Award, recognising those who have made outstanding contributions to the well-being of older New Zealanders.

“This year’s winners have shown remarkable dedication, passion, and perseverance in their work, while creating lasting positive impacts in their communities, says Karen Billings-Jensen, Age Concern New Zealand Chief Executive.

“I am honoured to announce Marie Bennett, Dr Louise Parr-Brownlie and Rory O'Rourke, as the winners of our 2024 Huia Awards, says Karen Billings-Jensen, Age Concern New Zealand Chief Executive.

Marie Bennett is being celebrated for her pioneering work in elder abuse and neglect support services. Beginning her role in the 1990s when no formal protocols existed, Marie has been a trailblazer in her field, developing best practices that have been adopted nationwide. Over 30 years, she has provided invaluable guidance to social workers, building collaborative partnerships that have improved the safety and well-being of older adults across the country. Her tireless advocacy and dedication have made her a respected figure in the field of elder abuse and neglect prevention, and Age Concern Otago is proud of her legacy.

Dr. Louise Parr-Brownlie is recognised for her significant contributions to neuroscience and her advocacy for health equity in older adults, particularly in Māori and Pacific communities. As a Professor of Anatomy and Director of the Ageing Well National Science Challenge, Dr. Parr-Brownlie’s research has advanced understanding of movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, leading to innovative therapies. Her leadership has been instrumental in fostering interdisciplinary research and mentoring the next generation of scientists, making her a transformative figure in the field of ageing and health.

Rory O'Rourke is being honoured for his extraordinary perseverance in the completion of Rotorua’s Tiny Homes Project. Despite numerous challenges, Rory worked tirelessly, dedicating countless hours in his free time to ensure three of Age Concern’s members have a permanent home. His steadfast commitment, even under extreme pressure, will transform lives, with the project aiming to provide affordable housing for older people in Rotorua. His leadership and compassion have inspired his colleagues and the community, making him a deserving recipient of this year's award.

“These exceptional individuals embody the values of the Huia Award, making a profound difference in the lives of older people throughout New Zealand. Age Concern New Zealand congratulates the winners and thanks them for their unwavering commitment to their communities,” says Billings-Jensen.

