Politics Beats Reason To Keep Rules On Firearm Clubs And Ranges

The Council of Licensed Firearm Owners (COLFO) has slammed the retention of virtue signalling rules on firearm clubs and ranges as a “victory for politics over reason” in a Bill that passed its first reading in Parliament last night.

COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says that while the administrative burden on club volunteers and licensed firearm owners has been partially eased, no one can explain how any of the remaining rules make people safer.

“We are embarrassed for those who claim these are safety rules, when they’re just red tape to placate the anti-gun lobby.”

Devereux-Mack gave two examples of what he called “pettiness and nonsense trade-offs”. An application to Police was still required to register a non-pistol club, and ammunition purchased and used within a day at a range did not need to be recorded, but unused ammunition still did.

He said the firearm community is right to be disappointed with the Coalition Government for not delivering the full repeal of Section 6 that National and ACT had jointly promised.

“Our community is frustrated and can feel disappointed. These rules were introduced by Labour and the anti-gun lobby to punish our community for their lawful interests and sport. These misguided regulations should have been easily removed, as they were nonsense with no grounding in firearm safety and no basis in public safety.”

“A strong network of volunteer-run clubs is essential for public safety as they provide places for not only private individuals to use firearms, but Police also rely on these ranges for essential training of their staff. If ranges close, then people will use private land without any oversight or safety standards.”

“If National is willing to override reason to reduce controversy, then I fear for their capacity to deliver a thorough review of the Arms Act when they so readily caved to anti-gun lobby pressure.”

Devereux-Mack said the firearm community would make their views very clear in the Select Committee, and encouraged all clubs and range operators to make submissions and bring their expertise to the select committee process.

“This was the first test of the coalition’s approach to creating fair and effective firearm laws. Despite the relentless one-sided media attacks on Minister McKee, we expect that all MPs hold fast to campaign promises. Or at the very least, provide clear evidence of public safety benefits to support the law changes they implement.”

© Scoop Media

