Police Seek Video Of Fleeing Driver

Friday, 27 September 2024, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking witnesses to a fleeing driver incident that began in Central Hawke’s Bay and ended in the heart of Palmerston North some 90 minutes later.

The event started about 3pm on Thursday, when a distinctive orange/red-coloured Ford Falcon, sporting white mags, wide-profile tyres, and tinted windows, failed to stop for Police on State Highway 2, near Te Hauke.

Police units followed the car as it headed towards Palmerston North, watching as it crossed onto the wrong side of the road several times and dodged sets of road spikes. At one point, the vehicle mounted the footpath.

Road spikes were deployed on Main Street as the vehicle approached Palmerston North and the car was successfully spiked.

The driver came to a stop after crashing on Fergusson Street shortly before 4.30pm. The driver fled on foot and was located on Ada Street by a Police dog unit a short time later.

The driving behaviour put every other road user at risk, and for no good reason, says Senior Constable Tim Rowe.

“Police are speaking with a 19-year-old Hastings man in relation to the incident but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the vehicle’s driving, and anyone who recorded video of the incident.”

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240926/2862.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

