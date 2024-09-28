New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Responds To Proposed Clubs And Ranges Firearms Legislation & Parliamentary Debates

Gwyn Thurlow, CEO of the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA), today provided a statement on the recently tabled Arms (Shooting Clubs, Shooting Ranges, and Other Matters) Amendment Bill and addressed recent parliamentary debates surrounding the bill’s first reading.

Thurlow expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook while emphasising the need for a comprehensive examination of the proposed changes and addressing misconceptions presented during debates.

"The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association recognises the government's intentions to streamline regulations for shooting clubs and ranges," said Thurlow.

"However, as we delve into the details of the bill, it is clear there is much to consider. Our shooting ranges are exemplary models of safety and responsibility, and it's vital that legislation reflects this reality." The NZDA CEO highlighted the benefits of the proposed legislative changes, particularly the reduced administrative burden on non-pistol shooting clubs.

"Easing the regulatory requirements could significantly cut the red tape imposed on clubs, which are primarily run by dedicated volunteers. Nonetheless, we must ensure these changes do not compromise the stringent safety measures that are our top priority," Thurlow noted.

Thurlow also emphasised the importance of public perception and the association’s commitment to safety.

"Our ranges are not just venues for sport; they are where we educate and instil a culture of firearm safety among shooters. It’s crucial that any legislative changes support and enhance this role."

However, Thurlow also expressed some disappointment regarding the continuation of Part 6 of the Arms Act, albeit with modifications.

"While we appreciate the efforts to streamline aspects of the legislation, there remains a sense of disappointment that Part 6 has not been fully repealed as was initially hoped by many within the firearms community. A full repeal of Part 6 was part of the Coalition Government’s agreement and stated policy. This part of the legislation has long been a point of contention, and its continuation, even in an altered form, suggests that more work is needed to align the law with the realities faced by responsible firearms owners and shooting clubs."

Thurlow addressed concerns over parliamentary rhetoric, which he described as occasionally 'misguided'.

"Debate is an essential pillar of democracy, but it must be grounded in fact. Some of the views expressed recently risk misrepresenting the safety records of our ranges and the responsible nature of our members and the licenced firearms community who use shooting ranges," he added.

Thurlow emphasised the need for decisions to be grounded in solid evidence and factual data.

"As this bill progresses, we urge lawmakers to rely on facts and the demonstrably low risk profile of New Zealand's shooting clubs and their members. It is crucial that any final amendments reflect the actual conditions and safety records of our ranges, rather than being influenced by misconceptions. We believe that with informed discussion and input from the shooting community, the legislation can be improved to the benefit of all stakeholders while ensuring public safety."

Concluding his statement, Thurlow called for all affected shooting clubs to have a cross-party dialogue with lawmakers.

"We look forward to engaging constructively during the select committee process. By working together, we can ensure that the legislation not only reduces unnecessary burdens but also maintains the highest standards of safety and public confidence. It would be good to have this bill get all parties voting in its favour, so the law can stand the test of time and deliver safe range spaces for hunters and shooters, as well as the wider public."



