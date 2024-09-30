Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Seven Learn Lesson Following Flee

Monday, 30 September 2024, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Seven youths have narrowly avoided a dire outcome after failing to stop near Maraetai.

Just before 5am on Saturday, Police observed a vehicle, believed to be stolen, with multiple youths inside parked on Clevedon Road with its hazards on.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says the unit activated its lights and sirens however the vehicle took off heading towards Whitford Park Road.

“Police elected not to pursue and the Police Eagle helicopter was able to get overhead to track the vehicle, while also noticing the vehicle had a broken quarter light.

“The vehicle was successfully spiked on Murphys Road, Flat Bush and came to a stop with seven occupants running into a paddock.”

Inspector Cook says all seven were quickly taken into custody without incident.

“This situation could have had a very different outcome.

“It’s exceptionally lucky no one was injured or even killed.

“The reckless actions of this group could have had a catastrophic effect on our community and I hope people realise Police will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

Seven youths, aged 14-17, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

© Scoop Media

