Get On Board: Have Your Say On QLDC’s Draft Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025

Water enthusiasts in the Queenstown Lakes district are invited to review and comment on the draft Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025. The draft bylaw has been prepared to manage navigation safety on the district’s navigable waters and foreshore so everyone can safely enjoy water activities.

Following early community engagement, Councillors adopted a draft bylaw for consultation at a public meeting on Thursday 19 September.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Monitoring, Enforcement & Environmental Manager, Isabelle Logez, acknowledged how important our lakes and rivers are to both residents and visitors. “Our waterways are vital to our district, and ensuring navigation safety is a top priority,” said Ms. Logez. “We invite you to collaborate with us in developing effective rules to manage our waterways.”

“We’re particularly interested in hearing from the community on several important topics, including the use of communication devices on vessels, ski lane locations, vessel identification, and regulations for temporary water events, vessel speed limits, and access lanes at the Kawarau Dam. Community insights into these matters will help shape a safer and more enjoyable experience on our waterways,” she said.

Ms. Logez invited all community members, property owners, recreational groups, commercial operators, and government authorities to submit on the draft bylaw. “Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a lakeside enthusiast, your feedback will help us ensure the bylaw aligns with both safety and recreational needs,” she said.

Submissions on the draft bylaw are open from Monday 30 September 2024 to Thursday 31 October 2024. Copies of the draft bylaw and submission information can be found online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/draft-navigation-safety-bylaw-2025 or at any Council office or library district-wide.

After the consultation period closes, QLDC will review and consider all community insights, and a public hearing and deliberations will be held. A final draft bylaw will be presented to Councillors for adoption in early 2025.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Copies of the draft bylaw, Council’s Statement of Proposal, and a Summary of Information may be obtained at no cost from:

· QLDC’s website at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz.

· at QLDC offices at 10 Gorge Road, Queenstown, or 47 Ardmore Street, Wānaka,

· any library within the Queenstown Lakes District

The current Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018 can be read at: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/media/305he24q/navigation-safety-bylaw-2018.pdf

QLDC will be holding drop-in engagement sessions in Wānaka and Queenstown on the following dates:

· Saturday 12 October 11.00am - 2.00pm at Wānaka Coastguard facility, Lakeside Road, Wānaka 9305.

· Thursday 17 October 11.00am - 2.00pm at Queenstown Memorial Hall, 1 Memorial Street, Queenstown 9300.

· Saturday 19 October 11.00am - 2.00pm at Queenstown Coastguard facility, Sugar Lane, Frankton, Queenstown 9300.

© Scoop Media

