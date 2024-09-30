Need A New Best Friend?

SPCA has hundreds of dogs and puppies waiting to meet their new person, and from 5 –20 October 2024 it’s a little easier to welcome them home.

Canine lovers who adopt their new bestie during SPCA’s special two-week campaign, will save 25% off the adoption fee.

“Spring is the perfect time for puppy love or the wise counsel of an older good boy or girl,” says Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell.

The animal charity’s general manager of animal services says the warmer months are more pleasant to settle a new member of the family at home.

“The adoption campaign is during the school holidays which means there’s a few more hands on deck to help your puppy or dog settle-in and feel loved and protected.”

Companion animals adopted from SPCA are vet-checked, micro-chipped, desexed and vaccinated. Centre staff can provide expert advice and resources, and support is only a phone call away.

“Pet owners who’ve adopted from SPCA tell me they love the feeling of being needed, of being the subject of a dog’s unconditional affection. Some value the energy and excitement a puppy brings to the home. Many of us think our dog makes us more interesting,” Dr Regnerus-Kell.

"Animals and humans tend to rescue each other.”

SPCA Scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan says the benefits of caring for a companion animal are real.

“Research has shown pets can help reduce stress, relieve loneliness, provide routine and motivation, and encourage increased social connection and activity.”

Everyone looking to adopt can view the puppies and dogs available for adoption online www.spca.nz/adopt. If adoption seems at first a tad daunting, SPCA invites animal lovers to consider fostering a puppy or dog as a trial run.

