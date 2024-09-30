Barbara Richardson Awarded Life Membership At Govt House

Barbara Richardson (Photo/Supplied)

Lakes’ Barbara Richardson Honoured with Child Cancer Foundation Life Membership

Barbara Richardson has been awarded a Life Membership Award by Child Cancer Foundation in recognition of her 18 years of dedicated service to families in the Lakes and Eastern Bay of Plenty regions. The prestigious award was presented by Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, Governor-General of Aotearoa, at a ceremony at Government House, Auckland.

Barbara’s involvement with Child Cancer Foundation began in 2001, after her daughter Holly, then six years old, was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour. Drawing from her own experience, Barbara became a Family Support Coordinator, providing both emotional and practical support to families.

“I first met Barbara while our children were going through treatment. On a particularly bad day, she took me for coffee and offered a supportive shoulder to cry on—I have never forgotten that,” shared Yvonne Osborne, former Branch Chair in Whakatane. “She has empathy, patience, and grace, and has tirelessly supported families during stressful times.”

“Barb’s support during and after our journey with our two children, who had leukaemia, was outstanding. She’s a true gem, always smiling and offering care. We’ve made a lifelong friend in Barb, who continues to stay in touch and celebrate our children’s achievements,” shared Anne-Marie McMillan, a mother whose family was supported by Barbara.

“Barb’s empathy, warmth, and caring nature ensured that every child and their whānau received the best possible support in the most difficult circumstances. She is a true treasure, often going the extra mile, even taking her phone on holiday to remain available to families. Barb has become a lifelong friend to many of the children she’s cared for, and I wholeheartedly support her recognition for the love and support she’s given to families in the Lakes’ Branch,” added Win Macmillan, former Lakes Branch Chair.

“Barbara’s unwavering commitment to Child Cancer Foundation’s mission and values has had a profound impact on the families she’s supported and the colleagues she’s worked alongside. Families and colleagues alike hold her in the highest regard, praising the trust, empathy, and understanding she brings to every relationship,” said Pat Wilkes, who has served on the Child Cancer Foundation Board for over 20 years. “Barbara has been a cornerstone of support and compassion for many families in the Lakes and Eastern Bay of Plenty regions, providing her service with kindness, integrity, and dedication.”

“Barbara’s warmth and support have been a source of strength for so many families,” said Child Cancer Foundation CEO Monica Briggs. “Her ability to provide care with such kindness and empathy has guided families through some of the most difficult times in their lives. Barbara’s dedication to supporting families has truly made a lasting impact.”

