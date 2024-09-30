Asia New Zealand Foundation Welcomes 40 Talented Young Leaders To Its 500-strong Leadership Network

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono has selected 40 emerging young leaders from across Aotearoa to join its prestigious Leadership Network.

Now totalling over 500 members, the network provides a platform for graduate and early-to-mid career New Zealanders to learn about and experience Asia, and in doing so, help position New Zealand for success across the Asia region.

Suzannah Jessep, chief executive of the Asia New Zealand Foundation, emphasises the importance of having decision makers across the public and private sector, and within our communities, who are knowledgeable and confident in Asia.

"Our Leadership Network is vital in cultivating leaders who can effectively navigate the opportunities and challenges of one of the fastest growing regions in the world, and one that is going to continue to be vitally important to New Zealand’s future.

"The quality of applications we received this year was exceptional, showcasing a diverse range of talent and interest areas, and from people who are hungry to learn and grow their Asia capability."

Jessep adds that the Foundation’s research indicates a growing awareness of Asia’s significance among young New Zealander, with those under 30s utilising technology to connect directly into sectors and communities of interest. "It’s been amazing to see how something like online gaming or K-Pop have fostered an interest in Japan and Korea or connected our young people to the likes of Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore or India."

"By building a network of talented future leaders we are not only helping them succeed, but we’re also providing them with a platform to collaborate and innovate with others. It’s been incredible to see the leadership that has flourished within the group - people who are now winning international awards or are serving as Ministers and Members of Parliament or leading rapidly growing start-ups."

One of the new inductees, Ezekiel Raui - a Forbes 30 Under 30 social entrepreneur - is looking forward to making new connections. "The idea of being a member of an ecosystem that strives for improved relationships across the Asia-Pacific region for the betterment of those who call this region home is both a phenomenal opportunity to grow the ecosystem, and a daunting responsibility to ensure the continuity of it and creation of intergenerational outcomes."

Emma Arvidson, co-founder of oat milk business Teiny said she aims to enhance her leadership skills "and gain insights from others working in different fields, with the hope of better understanding the cultural, economic and geopolitical challenges and opportunities between New Zealand and Asia."

Ali Muhammad, a dedicated advocate for social justice, highlights the importance of diversity within the Leadership Network. "The prospect of engaging with a network of diverse leaders and sharing ideas is what truly excites me about joining this network. I'm eager to contribute to building stronger connections between Asia and New Zealand through cultural exchange and collaborative efforts."

The new Leadership Network members are formally inducted in Wellington on 2 November 2024.

About The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build their knowledge, skills and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

