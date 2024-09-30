Murder Charge Laid In Homicide Investigation

Police have laid a charge over a man’s suspicious death at Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Friday.

Today, Police can name the man who died as Andrew Chan Chui, aged 39, of Ōtāhuhu.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says a post-mortem examination and formal identification were carried out over the weekend.

Today, investigation staff have charged another inmate, a 23-year-old man, with Mr Chan Chui’s murder.

“He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, appearing via Audio Visual Link,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“We are in ongoing contact with Mr Chan Chui’s family, and as part of this we are ensuring that they have support in place.”

Mr Chan Chui’s family have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

