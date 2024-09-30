Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Murder Charge Laid In Homicide Investigation

Monday, 30 September 2024, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have laid a charge over a man’s suspicious death at Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Friday.

Today, Police can name the man who died as Andrew Chan Chui, aged 39, of Ōtāhuhu.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says a post-mortem examination and formal identification were carried out over the weekend.

Today, investigation staff have charged another inmate, a 23-year-old man, with Mr Chan Chui’s murder.

“He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, appearing via Audio Visual Link,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“We are in ongoing contact with Mr Chan Chui’s family, and as part of this we are ensuring that they have support in place.”

Mr Chan Chui’s family have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 