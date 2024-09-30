Person Located Deceased In Water Near Raglan

Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Bizarre Hostility To A Capital Gains Tax

Oyez oyez, CEO Antonia Watson, CEO of the biggest bank in New Zealand has come out in favour of a capital gains tax! Actually, this is not a daring new idea. Over the past three decades the IMF, the World Bank, the expert Tax Working Group and most mainstream economists have all treated our lack of a capital gains tax as a globally unusual flaw in our tax system, and harmful to this country’s prosperity. So what has been the reasoned response from our Prime Minister ? Well, it's been a variation on “Banks are bastards, yah boo Aussies, Quade Cooper sucks.”