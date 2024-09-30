Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Person Located Deceased In Water Near Raglan

Monday, 30 September 2024, 4:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police were called this afternoon after a person was located deceased in the water near Raglan. A member of the public called Police at 2.25pm, after observing the person in the water from a nearby footbridge. While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the deceased is a 31-year-old Hamilton man reported missing last week. Police would like to extend our condolences to the man’s whānau and loved ones. Police will continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the death on behalf of the Coroner.

