Voting Opens This Week For TECT Trustee Election

Voting for the 2024 TECT Trustee Election opens this week. All eligible voters living within the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty are invited to have their say by voting for the candidates they believe will best represent their interests and guide the future of the Trust for the community.

This year, nine candidates are standing for election to fill three available trustee positions. Trustees play a pivotal role in protecting and growing of the Trust’s capital base which allows the returns to be distributed via community grants.

Eligible voters can vote from this Wednesday, 2 October, until 12 noon Wednesday, 30 October 2024. Voting letters are being sent via post this week to approximately 147,000 voters throughout Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty.

Online voting is planned for this election, and each voter will need to log in to the voting site (listed in their voting letter) using their unique PIN and Password. The voting site is simple and will randomise the candidate names to display them in a different order for each voter. Every voter can vote for up to three candidates.

Voters without access to digital devices or internet access, those listed on the unpublished electoral roll and those who have lost, spoilt or destroyed the original voting letter mailed to them will still be able to place a special vote in person if needed. Special votes are available from Wednesday, 2 October to midday on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, from the TECT office at The Kollective, 145 17th Avenue, Tauranga, during normal business hours (Mon – Fri 8:30 am – 4:30 pm) or by phone request to the election helpline on 0800 666 937, or email iro@electionnz.com

Key Dates:

Voting letters delivered from Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Voting opens on Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Voting closes 12 noon on Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Results announced approx. 2:00pm Wednesday, 30 October 2024

TECT encourages all eligible voters to participate in this important election, says TECT Chief Executive Wayne Werder. “By voting, community members can directly impact how the Trust operates and ensure it continues to support valuable community initiatives that make Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty a great place to live. “

The three successful candidates in this election will join current Trustees, Mark Arundel, Kate Barry-

Piceno, and Peter Blackwell to form the Board of Trustees. Bill Holland and Peter Farmer, who are at the end of their current term, have announced they will both retire at this election.

For more information on the candidates, including their candidate profiles and videos, and instructions on how to vote, please visit the TECT website at www.tect.org.nz/trustee-election-2024/

Any election enquiries are to be directed to the Independent Returning Officer on the election helpline 0800 666 029 or email iro@electionz.com.

About TECT: TECT was established in 1993 and has provided substantial financial support to local organisations and initiatives ever since. TECT provides funding for initiatives, facilities and events that bring vibrancy, connectedness, growth and economic benefits to the region. TECT’s transformational funding process brings life to grassroots organisations and largescale multi-million-dollar projects alike and is one of the largest funds of its kind in the country.

