Council Confirms Election Of Queenstown Airport Chairperson

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has approved the election of existing director and Deputy Chair Simon Flood to the position of Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC).

Mayor Glyn Lewers confirmed that Councillors agreed to adopt the QLDC Governance Subcommittee’s recommendation during a public excluded session of the Full Council meeting on Thursday 19 September. After an extensive and robust recruitment process facilitated by external recruitment consultants, Mr Flood was identified as the preferred candidate for the position.

“I would like to take this opportunity to formally congratulate Simon. As QAC gets well underway with the implementation of its aspirational masterplan, Simon brings to the Chair a wealth of experience, strong leadership and continuity for both the Board and the company. The Governance Subcommittee was unanimous in making its recommendation which reflects Simon’s depth in safety and operations, financial acumen and overall understanding of the business and industry. He has continued to focus on a positive relationship with Council and regularly fronts up with Councillors at meetings and workshops,” said Mayor Lewers.

Mr Flood’s election will be formalised at the 30 October 2024 Annual General Meeting of the QAC which will see existing Chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper step down from the position. Under the QAC Constitution, Mrs Young-Cooper has completed the maximum number of terms allowed and is unable to be reappointed.

Mayor Lewers added his thanks on behalf of QLDC and the elected Council to Mrs Young-Cooper.

QAC Chief Executive Glen Sowry also extended his congratulations to Mr Flood on his appointment: “Simon has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities Queenstown Airport faces in the years ahead. With a clearly defined 10-year strategy and Master Plan, the broad depth of experience and capability Simon brings to the leadership of the organisation will be invaluable to ensuring the airport is able to best serve the region in the future,” said Mr Sowry.

Mr Flood joined the QAC board of directors in December 2019. He said: “It has been a great pleasure to serve on the Queenstown Airport board over the past five years and I am grateful to have been selected as Chair for the remainder of my term. It has been a privilege to work under the leadership of Adrienne Young-Cooper who has contributed so much to the Board and the business during her tenure and leaves the business in a much stronger place. As a local, I recognise the importance of Queenstown Airport to our community, acting as it does as a gateway to the region for both our fellow Kiwis, as well as those who travel sometimes thousands of miles just to have the opportunity to take in the beauty of the place we call home.”

“As we look to the future, there is much to do as we embark on the delivery of the masterplan while continuing to serve the air transport connectivity needs that are so important to the region. My colleagues on the Board and I take our responsibility as custodians of the airport very seriously and we look forward to working with QAC’s outstanding team led by Glen Sowry as we work together to ensure that our airport remains an asset that our communities love to travel through as well as take pride in.”

Mrs Young-Cooper’s retirement and the internal election of Mr Flood leaves a vacant position on the Board. QLDC is currently progressing the process to make a further appointment.

A person specification for the position of Chairperson is available for reference on request.

FURTHER INFORMATION | Kā pāroko tāpiri:

About Queenstown Airport

Queenstown Airport is located in Frankton 8km (about a 10-minute drive) from Queenstown CBD. Four commercial airlines operate at the airport: Air New Zealand, Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia. The airport is the direct domestic and international entry point to the lower South Island, providing easy access to some of New Zealand's most iconic destinations such as Queenstown, Wānaka, Fiordland and Central Otago.

Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) was incorporated in 1988 and is responsible for the management of Queenstown Airport on behalf of its shareholders governed by a Board of Directors. The company has two shareholders: Queenstown Lakes District Council (75.01%) and Auckland International Airport Limited (24.99%). QAC is a Council Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO) as defined by the Local Government Act 2002 section 6(1).

For more information visit https://www.queenstownairport.co.nz/

