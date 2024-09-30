Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government Increases Parking Penalties

Monday, 30 September 2024, 10:02 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The fine for parking in a disability space and other fees are increasing tomorrow (Tuesday October 1) to fall in line with new regulations being rolled out nationally.

Director Internal Partnerships & Protection James Baty says parking infringement fees, which are set by the Government and enforced by Council, have gone up for the first time in 20 years.

“The amount motorists will pay for parking in Tairāwhiti won’t increase, the fine for overstaying or parking illegally will,” he said.

“Misuse of a mobility parking space is the biggest change. With the fine rising from $150 to $750 it's important every driver understands these changes and continues to follow parking rules to avoid fines.”

Parking restrictions and the monitoring of these are an important role of Council.

“The increase helps us to monitor restricted parking spaces - keep vehicles moving to benefit businesses and give everyone a fair chance to park in town, close to shops, eateries and amenities. We would also like people to remember these are national changes and our parking officers are merely doing their job by enforcing them. ”

For more information visit: www.gdc.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 