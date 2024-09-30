Government Increases Parking Penalties

The fine for parking in a disability space and other fees are increasing tomorrow (Tuesday October 1) to fall in line with new regulations being rolled out nationally.

Director Internal Partnerships & Protection James Baty says parking infringement fees, which are set by the Government and enforced by Council, have gone up for the first time in 20 years.

“The amount motorists will pay for parking in Tairāwhiti won’t increase, the fine for overstaying or parking illegally will,” he said.

“Misuse of a mobility parking space is the biggest change. With the fine rising from $150 to $750 it's important every driver understands these changes and continues to follow parking rules to avoid fines.”

Parking restrictions and the monitoring of these are an important role of Council.

“The increase helps us to monitor restricted parking spaces - keep vehicles moving to benefit businesses and give everyone a fair chance to park in town, close to shops, eateries and amenities. We would also like people to remember these are national changes and our parking officers are merely doing their job by enforcing them. ”

