Hype&Dexter Help Pull In Donors For UNICEF Aotearoa

06 September

Hype & Dexter, one of Asia Pacific's most awarded Hubspot agencies, has partnered with UNICEF Aotearoa to drive an increase in giving, despite strong economic headwinds.

Hype & Dexter implemented HubSpot and delivered fast, notable wins for the children's charity and, most importantly, those benefiting from its support.

UNICEF knows “every dollar and every minute” makes a lifesaving difference - so it found a way. It aims to help tens of thousands of children in the Pacific access clean water, hygiene supplies, and education by 2026. Many children are in hard-to-reach communities, vulnerable to climate disasters and coastal erosion.

It’s a big task, and UNICEF Aotearoa’s tech needs to keep up with its ambitions. The two-year target of UNICEF Aotearoa is part of a multi-year partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which has already helped millions across the Pacific.

Don Jenkins, UNICEF Aotearoa CTO, identified an opportunity to streamline the charity’s tech. He wanted to ensure donor funds were made rapidly available for frontline work, such as the charity’s projects in the Pacific. He knew this needed to happen fast, given changes in the charity environment and the demands of the work.

After exploring the market, Jenkins and his team landed on Hype & Dexter, a rapidly growing Kiwi business, and Asia Pacific’s leading HubSpot supplier. UNICEF Aotearoa tasked it to create a tech stack that not just worked, but excelled, both now and into the future.

Jenkins says the partnership put UNICEF Aotearoa closer to its donors. “In a world where every minute and every dollar makes a lifesaving difference, that’s massive,” he says.

“Migrating onto the Hubspot platform makes our operations cheaper, simpler and quicker to run. This means we have the capacity to get crucial resources and money to where they’re needed, more quickly and easily.”

A case study showcasing this work can be found on the Hype & Dexter website here https://engage.hypeanddexter.com/unicef-case-study-download, while details of HubSpot’s work with not-for-profits can be found here: https://www.hubspot.com/nonprofits

The new tech stack has increased donor tenure and amount, increased efficiency, and offered ease of use. The implementation of Hubspot also marked a new era for UNICEF Aotearoa.

Traditional face-to-face fundraising strategies had long been losing impact in the charity sector, while digital channels were important to the donor community. Having a streamlined tech stack future-proofed the organisation’s fundraising strategies.

For Hype & Dexter, the partnership underscored the importance of its work in the not-for-profit sector. The business’s values since launch include supporting those in need, through smart tech. The UNICEF Aotearoa collaboration epitomised these values.

Alex Mackrill, Hype & Dexter’s Chief Marketing Officer, says their team understands the tech challenges of the not-for-profit sector.

“We’ve worked with organisations such as Ronald McDonald House, World Vision and now UNICEF Aotearoa, and we’ve solved some complexities that seem to be common across the NFP sector,” he says.

“Like the charities we support, we are committed to ensuring crucial funds are channelled directly to the cause as effectively as possible. Streamlined tech stacks play a significant role in making this happen.

“As a New Zealand-born business, we’re proud to play our part in helping Kiwi organisations make a real impact for those who need it the most.”

