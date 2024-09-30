Probus Celebrates 50 Years Of Fun And Friendship Across New Zealand

Fun and friendship have been the hallmarks of Probus for the last 50 years.

Today, we are thrilled to see Probus members across New Zealand continue to foster these aspects enriching their retirement years. The Probus Club of Kapiti Coast was the first Club formed in New Zealand and in fact the southern hemisphere on 4 November 1974 and is still thriving today with over 110 members that meet monthly and participate in a wide variety of outings and activities including wine appreciation, movies, walking, travel and even a book club.

To commemorate 50 years of Probus in New Zealand, Probus Club members around the country will celebrate in countless ways with special morning and afternoon teas, lunches, themed parties, and combined club events.

In Wellington, His Excellency, Dr Richard Davies is hosting a High Tea at Government House that will be attended by New Zealand Probus Club Presidents and Probus Membership Representatives. We are grateful for this special opportunity that recognises the positive influence and value that Probus has in the community. Social connections are so important in today’s world and this milestone provides an opportunity to highlight the significance of staying engaged and connected, particularly in the older generation.

Probus is a social network of Clubs with over 10,000 retirees across New Zealand participating in meetings, activities and trips. Probus is all about fun and friendship in retirement, Clubs are non-fundraising, non-sectarian and non-political.

If you are retired or semi-retired, there is no better time to join the Probus family than during our milestone year when we celebrate 50 years as a community. For more information about Probus, call 0800 1477 6287 or visit our website www.probussouthpacific.org

