Wellbeing And Events Grants Top $165,000

11 September

A total of $165,519 has been allocated by Masterton District Council’s Awards and Grants Committee for Community Wellbeing and Community Events grants.

There were 29 applications received for Community Wellbeing grants, requesting a total of $245,700 from a budget of $100,582 available for allocation - 25 applications were funded (detailed below).

There were 22 applications received for Community Events grants, requesting a total of $184,982 from a budget of $65,000 available for allocation – 22 applications were funded (detailed below).

Committee Chair Cr Tim Nelson said deliberations on the applications had been considered and careful.

“We received some excellent presentations for some very worthwhile activities, but we were also very mindful of the care required in allocating funds provided from ratepayers in challenging economic times,” he said.

“This is always a difficult process, but it is gratifying to see the good work being done in our community. I look forward to the projects behind these grants coming to fruition.”

Community Wellbeing grants

The following Community Wellbeing Grants totalling $100,519 were allocated:

Access Radio Wairarapa Charitable Trust - $3,000 - Funding towards operating expenses to maintain and develop community programmes.

Alzheimers Wairarapa - $3,000 - Funding towards the Out & About programme.

Arthritis New Zealand - $1,000 - Funding towards the Arthritis Assist Masterton client support service.

Come Sew With Me - $3,000 - Funding towards operating expenses for the sewing machine museum and workshops.

Divine River NZ Trust - $1,500 - Funding contribution towards the Masterton district programme.

Garden to Table Trust - $1,000 - Funding towards personnel and operating expenses of the Regional Coordinator.

Good Bitches Trust - $3,000 - Funding towards expenses for the Baking it Better programme.

Kim’s Way Night Refuge - $8,000 - Funding towards operating expenses of the night refuge.

Little Bundles Wairarapa - $600 - Funding towards creating little bundles packs for babies and children in need.

Masterton Community Toy Library - $2,000 - Funding towards rent.

Masterton District Brass Band - $10,000 - Funding towards the Brillant Brass learner’s programme.

Masterton Young Citizens Club Inc - $8,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Motuoru Trust - $1,000 - Funding towards expenses for youth and mentoring programmes.

Shear History Trust - $10,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

SPCA (Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) - $8,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

The Ruth Project Charitable Trust - $2,000 - Funding towards resources and operations of programmes and in-house support.

Wairarapa Citizens Advice Bureau Inc - $2,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Wairarapa Filipino Society - $2,500 - Funding for the biannual sports programme for improving mental health and wellbeing.

Wairarapa Road Safety Council - $10,000 - Funding to support the Wairarapa Driver Mentor Programme.

Wairarapa Women's Centre - $2,000 - Funding towards Art Therapy workshops and women-only Yoga classes.

Wairarapa Woodworkers Guild - $1,199 - Funding towards tools and equipment for the increased programme demand and continue work for the Cancer Society and Parkinson’s NZ.

Wairarapa Youth Charitable Trust - $8,000 - Funding towards personnel costs for the Wairarapa Boxing Academy programmes.

Wairarapa Youth Orchestra - $720 - Funding for transporting Masterton rangatahi to Kuranui College for rehearsals for three terms.

YMCA Central Masterton - $4,000 - Funding towards operating expenses for the Masterton site.

Youthline Central North Island Incorporated (Wairarapa Branch) - $5,000 - Funding towards the Thrive (Hauora Hinengaro Pai-Oranga) mental health and wellbeing programme.

Community Events grants

The following Community Events grants totalling $65,000 were allocated:

Age Concern Wairarapa - $1,500 - Ageing with Attitude Expo 2024

Alzheimers Wairarapa - $2,000 - WELL-LUG Lego Show

Douglas Villa Association Football Club Incorporated - $2,000 - Douglas Villa Junior Soccer Tournament 2024

Eastside Community Group - $3,000 - 2025 Community Festival

Elevate Wairarapa Community Trust - $10,000 - Summer Hummer 2025

Equippers Masterton Trust - $1,000 - 2024 Colour Party

Golden Shears International Shearing Championship Society - $11,800 - Golden Shears 2025 Wool Handling and Shearing Competition

Masterton Golf Club - $1,000 - Pro-Am 2025 Golf Tournament

Masterton Motorplex Incorporated - $5,000 - 2024/25 Drag Racing Season

Masterton Samoan Assembly of God - $1,000 - Iron Sharpens Iron Youth Rally Service

Mauriceville Kopuaranga Fair Association - $3,000 - 2024 Mauriceville Country Fair

Mountains to Sea Wellington - $1,000 - Waipoua on Wheels

NZ Aerobatic Club Incorporated - $1,000 - NZ National Aerobatic Club Championships 2025

NZ Red Cross Incorporated - $1,000 - Refugee Powhiri

REAP Wairarapa - $4,500 - Wairarapa Schools Kapa Haka Festival 2024

Jane Ross - $1,000 - Wairarapa Film Festival 2025

Rotary Club of Masterton South - $5,000 - Masterton Christmas Fair

Sustainable Wairarapa Incorporated - $1,000 - Electrify Wairarapa at Solar-way Park

Tinui Horse Sports - $1,100 - 2025 Tinui Horse Sports and Family Day Out

Wairarapa Balloon Society Incorporated - $5,500 - 2025 Balloon Festival

Wairarapa Maths Association - $600 - 2024 Matharapa

Yarns in Barns - $2,000 - Wairarapa Festival of Reading

