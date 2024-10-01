Building Belief And Resilience

Building the mental and physical resilience of rangitahi has been the driving force behind the Te Vaka Maia and CACTUS youth programmes in Flaxmere, Wairoa and Gisborne.

Close to 70 high school students took part in the seven-week programmes involving early morning fitness sessions three days a week, building positive relationships, improving their fitness, and developing their belief in themselves and their resilience.

Known across the country as the Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit (CACTUS) and in Hawke’s Bay as Te Vaka Māia, the students train alongside Police, teachers and local community and iwi groups.

The programmes culminated in the 'Longest Day’ earlier this month, where students are put to the ultimate physical and metal test and officially graduated.

Wairoa CACTUS

In Wairoa, 27 students from Wairoa College and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa took part. Their longest day included carrying full jerry cans, logs and tyres up and down the dreaded Vodafone Tower Hill, pulling a Unimog over Pilot’s Hill and dragging a concrete truck around the streets of the town.

Organised by the Wairoa Young Achievers Trust, CACTUS is kept alive by supporters and volunteers, including Wairoa Police.

Flaxmere Te Vaka Maia

This year, 10 police took part along with staff and students from Flaxmere College. Senior Constable Che Lind says Police staff enjoyed the opportunity to participate and build positive connections with the students, their whānau and the school.

Gisborne CACTUS

In Gisborne, students from Lytton High School trained alongside Police staff and other community volunteers.

