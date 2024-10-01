Name Release – Fatal Crash, Puhoi
Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died after
a crash on Pohuehue Road, Puhoi on 25 September.
He
was 32-year-old Franck Lucien Kirikau Friconnet of
Warkworth.
Our thoughts are with his family and loved
ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
