Name Release – Fatal Crash, Puhoi

Police can now release the name of the man who died after a crash on Pohuehue Road, Puhoi on 25 September.

He was 32-year-old Franck Lucien Kirikau Friconnet of Warkworth.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

