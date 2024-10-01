Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Spread The Word On Retail Theft Following Arrest

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 32 year old woman will appear in Manukau District Court after allegedly stealing more than $200worth of Mayonnaise. Photo/Supplied.


Police have closed the lid on a thief who allegedly attempted to make off with more than $200 worth of mayonnaise.

Police in Papakura relished the opportunity to assist in locating the suspected offender after a report of a woman allegedly stealing jars of mayonnaise from Woolworths Roselands on Sunday afternoon.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says staff contacted Police at about 12pm after the woman allegedly loaded several products into a suitcase and left the store.

“Staff were able to provide a really detailed description of the woman.

“Units conducted mobile patrols in the area and located a female matching the description and wheeling a suitcase, at a bus stop on Porchester Road.”

Inspector Hoyes says the woman was quickly taken into custody without issue and the items were returned to the store.

“This was a fantastic response from everyone involved,” he says.

“As we have said before, vigilant reporting is often be the key to Police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.

“We thank those in the community who are alerting us to this behaviour.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105,” he says.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 32-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court on 14 October charged with shoplifting.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 