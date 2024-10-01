Police Spread The Word On Retail Theft Following Arrest

A 32 year old woman will appear in Manukau District Court after allegedly stealing more than $200worth of Mayonnaise. Photo/Supplied.



Police have closed the lid on a thief who allegedly attempted to make off with more than $200 worth of mayonnaise.

Police in Papakura relished the opportunity to assist in locating the suspected offender after a report of a woman allegedly stealing jars of mayonnaise from Woolworths Roselands on Sunday afternoon.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says staff contacted Police at about 12pm after the woman allegedly loaded several products into a suitcase and left the store.

“Staff were able to provide a really detailed description of the woman.

“Units conducted mobile patrols in the area and located a female matching the description and wheeling a suitcase, at a bus stop on Porchester Road.”

Inspector Hoyes says the woman was quickly taken into custody without issue and the items were returned to the store.

“This was a fantastic response from everyone involved,” he says.

“As we have said before, vigilant reporting is often be the key to Police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.

“We thank those in the community who are alerting us to this behaviour.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft.

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105,” he says.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 32-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court on 14 October charged with shoplifting.

