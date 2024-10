Section Of Northern Motorway, Northcote Closed - Waitematā

A section of the Northern Motorway has been closed due to an ongoing incident.

Police are in attendance and the matter involves concerns for a person’s wellbeing, which was reported to us just after 1.30pm.

All northbound lanes around the Northcote Road overbridge have been shut as a precaution.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police will advise when the lanes have reopened.

