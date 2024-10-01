Set The Clock, Set The Stage: Daylight Saving Sparks The Start Of Summer Concerts

Crowded House. Photo credit Aaron Lee/Supplied

As daylight saving ushers in longer, warmer evenings, Tauranga is once again set to become a must-visit destination for live music this summer. The city will come alive with vibrant crowds and world-class performances hosted at some of Tauranga’s iconic venues. Not only do these events promise unforgettable experiences, but they also bring a significant economic boost to the city, with thousands of visitors expected to attend.

Both Tauranga City Council and Bay Venues are gearing up for one of their busiest seasons yet. “Our team is buzzing with excitement as we prepare for another fantastic summer concert season in Tauranga,” says Jenna Quay, Acting Venues and Events Manager at Tauranga City Council. “With months of planning and close coordination with our city partners, we’re dedicated to supporting event organisers to deliver unforgettable experiences that cater to our local community and draw visitors to our beautiful city at its peak.”

This summer's concert lineup will feature a mix of local talent and international acts, offering something for everyone. Kicking off the concert season on Friday, 1 November is No Days Off, showcasing international drum and bass artists at Soper Reserve.

Crowded House will take the stage on Wednesday, 20 November for their highly anticipated Gravity Stairs Tour. This marks their first live tour in three years, celebrating their newly released album of the same name. Michelle Stevens, Head of Events at Bay Venues, says it’s going to be a summer to remember. “Our energy levels are high, and the team is already gearing up to host music royalty at Mercury Baypark Arena. Neil Finn and his Crowded House crew are going to launch our summer of live music, and it will only ramp up from there,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In Bloom will be hosted on Tauranga Waterfront on Saturday, 23 November, which will serve as the perfect backdrop for this popular event that promises good times and great music.

In Bloom on the Tauranga Waterfront 2023. Photo/Supplied

The highly anticipated Sublime with Rome hits the Mercury Baypark Arena stage on Saturday, 28 December, alongside special guest Elemeno P. The band is set to deliver an unforgettable performance, with New Zealand being the last stop of their farewell world tour.

As the summer heats up, on Monday, 30 December Summer Haze brings The Roots and very special guests to Wharepai Domain, igniting the stage with their first New Zealand performance in nearly 20 years. Joining them will be Chali 2na from Jurassic 5, along with Kiwi legends KORA, Home Brew, Aaradhna, and more, all set to create an unforgettable night of music.

The Roots. Photo/Supplied

Famous Last Words will ring in the New Year at Mercury Baypark Arena on Tuesday, 31 December, featuring an all-star lineup of drum and bass artists like Pendulum (DJ set), Mozey, and Justin Hawkes who are set to deliver a night of high-energy beats and non-stop partying. Stevens shares, "The promoters we’re working with have put a lot of thought into the design of their events at the Arena, and we'll be using both inside and outside spaces for Sublime with Rome and Famous Last Words to provide a festival feel. We can't wait to see this come to life for the city and our visitors.”

Famous Last Words New Year's Eve 2023. Photo credit Chontalle Musson/Supplied

The excitement continues with Juicy Fest on Sunday, 12 January at Wharepai Domain, celebrating hip-hop and R&B with some of the most influential artists over the recent decades, such as Ludacris, Akon, Keyshia Cole, and more.

On Saturday, 18 January the Timeless Summer Tour will take place at Wharepai Domain featuring legendary acts like Boy George, Bonnie Tyler, Starship, and Little River Band. The ever-popular One Love Festival wraps up the month on Saturday, 25 - Sunday, 26 January at the Tauranga Domain.

With a phenomenal lineup of concerts, summer in Tauranga promises incredible music, great vibes, and memorable moments with friends and whānau.

For more details on these events and others, visit whatsontauranga.co.nz



© Scoop Media

