Hamilton Gears Up For International Visitors Ahead Of BLACKCAPS V England Test

With pre-sales exceeding expectations, general ticket sales for the highly anticipated BLACKCAPS v England Test Series open today (1 October 2024).

New Zealand Cricket’s message is clear - “get in quick” as Hamilton gears up to welcome a significant number of international and domestic visitors.

As the only host city in the upper North Island, early estimates suggest that this event could bring in more than 1000 international visitors to Hamilton, contributing to the regions tourism and hospitality sectors. The Test will run from 14-18 December 2024, the third in line after Christchurch and Wellington.

Local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and tour operators, are preparing for the surge in visitors, with many hotels fully booked in advance. Philip Hilton, General Manager of Novotel Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming surge.

“We are excited to welcome both domestic and international visitors for this event, which provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best of the Waikato. It’s the perfect way to kick-start what we hope will be a busy holiday period.”

“The event is expected to generate considerable spend in the city, further cementing Hamilton’s reputation as a premier destination for sporting events.”

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere - the Barmy Army, known for their distinctive chants, songs and trumpeter will be present in the city. They are the heart and soul of English cricket, that brings passion, humour, and unwavering support wherever England plays.

Sports Ambassador for Hamilton, Councillor Mark Donovan, is optimistic the event will provide a good boost to the city. "The BLACKCAPS v England Test Series is not just a highlight on the sporting calendar, but also a significant opportunity for Hamilton to shine on the world stage. We are ready to welcome cricket fans from near and far and look forward to providing them with an unforgettable experience in our city."

Councillor Donovan also encouraged locals to take advantage of the festive season, saying, "December is the perfect time for businesses to host Christmas parties at Seddon Park. Imagine grabbing a hamper, gathering your colleagues and friends, and enjoying world-class cricket in the heart of Hamilton. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate the holidays while supporting our sporting heroes."

Tickets for the BLACKCAPS v England Test Series can be found here. Fans can join NZC’s Cricket Nation database for free and receive a discount on adult tickets.

Seddon Park also plays host to a BLACKCAPS v Sri Lanka T20 early in the New Year on 8 January, and a BLACKCAPS v Pakistan ODI on 2 April to round-out international cricket in the Waikato this season.

