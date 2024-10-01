Exciting Opportunities Are On The Horizon For Rangatahi In Tūrangi

Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs - Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi representatives from Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust, Taupō District Council, Ministry of Social Development and Local Government NZ at the programme launch in Tūrangi last night. (Photo/ Supplied)

The future just got a little brighter for rangatahi in Tūrangi, with a new Mayors Taskforce for Jobs employment pilot to be established.

Mana Whakahono ā Rohe partners Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua have combined forces to apply for and secure $185,000 of funding through the Ministry of Social Development’s Mayors Taskforce for Jobs. The money will go towards setting up and running the Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi programme which is aimed at young people aged 16 to 25 who are not engaged in employment, education, or training.

Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Community Employment Programme is a nationwide partnership between Local Government New Zealand and the Ministry of Social Development that has a strong focus on getting young people into sustainable employment. The programme promotes community-led solutions for youth employment, education, and training.

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs works at the grassroots level and its success relies on councils having the power and funding to address the challenges in their community with tailored solutions because one size doesn’t fit all. The Community Employment Programme clearly demonstrates what can be achieved in communities when central and local government work in partnership.

Taupō District Council general manager of people and community partnerships Libby O’Brien says the successful application for funding was a partnership and real team effort and highlights the benefits of council’s Mana Whakahono ā Rohe with Ngāti Tūrangitukua.

Council and the Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust will work with community stakeholders to deliver the project.

Ngāti Tūrangitukua spokesperson Lauren Fletcher says: “Ko ngā rangatahi ngā Rangatira o āpōpō – our youth are the leaders of tomorrow. I’m ecstatic we were able to come together as a collective to secure funding to help provide our rangatahi pathways to meaningful employment.”

Mayor David Trewavas says he can’t wait to see Tūrangi rangatahi positively engaged and excelling with support from the programme.

”I’m looking forward to working with the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs teams and partnering with Ngāti Tūrangitukua on yet another positive project for Tūrangi.”

Employers interested in the Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi programme can contact project lead Jacalyn Later at Taupō District Council.

