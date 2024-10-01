Grey Lynn Homicide: Police Seek Information On Witness

Police are seeking an unidentified witness to the fatal events that led to the death of Maxwel-Dee Repia in Grey Lynn.

Two people were charged over the teenager’s death last month and remain before the Court.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says Police would like this person to come forward to assist enquiries.

“Our investigation has established there were six people in the group that allegedly had shots fired towards them,” he says.

“We have identified five of those in the group, but as yet the sixth person remains a mystery to us.”

At this stage, Police do not believe this person has sustained injuries.

Area enquiries have located CCTV footage of a black ute parked on Tuarangi Road on the night of 5 September.

“As yet we have not yet found a registration number, but we know that the sixth person came from this vehicle,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the homicide, however we would like to speak with this person as the investigation continues.”

If you are this person, or knows who this individual is, please contact Police.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240905/8180.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

