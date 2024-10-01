SAFE ‘Horrified’ By Mass Lamb Deaths

Animal rights organisation SAFE is horrified by the staggering number of lambs dying in Southland as extreme weather continues to take its toll. Between August and mid-September, over 70,000 lambs have died, including 25,000 in just one week. These numbers, from the account of a single source, are likely only a fraction of the total number of deaths this season.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the devastating death toll of lambs this season is unacceptable.

"Every year, animals are left to endure brutal winter weather. Sheep are made to give birth in late winter and early spring when conditions are most treacherous - putting them, and their vulnerable newborns, at significant risk."

As climate change worsens, severe weather events are becoming more frequent, and SAFE warns that the problem will intensify if the farming industry fails to adapt.

"We need to rethink how we manage extreme weather events and ensure effective emergency strategies are in place," says Ashton.

"We acknowledge that farmers are operating under challenging conditions, but it’s clear that these challenges are exposing serious weaknesses in the wider animal welfare system."

The alarming spike in lamb deaths adds to the growing concerns about Southland’s farming practices, where SAFE has documented shocking examples of mud farming this year. Cows and sheep are seen living and giving birth in desolate muddy paddocks, unable to seek refuge from harsh weather conditions. Many animals are left suffering from lameness or hypothermia, or simply do not survive.

Access to adequate shelter is a basic requirement under the Animal Welfare Act, yet SAFE is concerned that this law is being disregarded through poor wintering practices.

"It's unacceptable that animals are routinely left without shelter, and it raises serious questions about enforcement and oversight."

"Southland’s extreme weather, combined with inadequate protections for animals, has led us to question the long-term viability of farming in the region."

Lambs have long been symbols of spring in New Zealand, but SAFE believes the reality behind these images tells a different story.

"Many of these lambs are exposed to freezing conditions and won’t live to see summer. This not only causes tremendous suffering for animals, but it disgraces New Zealand’s reputation on the global stage," says Ashton.

