DCC Puts Politicians On Notice Over Hospital

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Tuesday, 1 October 2024) – The Dunedin City Council is putting politicians on notice as the South’s Hospital Cuts Hurt campaign heats up.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich and City Councillors, in an open letter to be published in the Otago Daily Times tomorrow, will thank the people of the South for standing up to be counted at Saturday’s protest march in Dunedin.

“The sight of so many Southern people coming together to speak with one voice on Saturday has sent a powerful message to the politicians in Wellington.

“We’re not going to accept broken promises and a hospital that fails the people of our region. If this promise meant nothing, what promise means anything?”

Mayor Radich says the Council’s open letter is also a challenge to Ministers involved in the decision-making process for the hospital project.

“We’re saying it’s not too late – it’s not too late to listen to the people of the South and keep your promise to build the hospital the South needs, without cuts to clinical services or facilities.”

In the meantime, the Hospital Cuts Hurt campaign is continuing.

Mayor Radich says the focus now is on sending thousands of postcards to the key Ministers involved in hospital decision-making, urging them to do the right thing.

Postcards were handed out during Saturday’s protest march, and people who still have theirs are encouraged to post them to Wellington as soon as possible.

Postcards filled out and collected again by volunteers at the march are also being posted.

“If you didn’t get a postcard, you can still sign and send a digital postcard simply by scanning the QR code in today’s ODT,” Mayor Radich says.

The public are also encouraged to follow the They Save We Pay Facebook campaign page (found at facebook.com/theysavewepay) to receive future campaign updates.

Mayor Radich will also be leading a Southern delegation to Wellington and is not ruling out further protest action in future.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to make this government listen and do the right thing. This isn’t over. We’re just getting started.”

