Power Restored To Tekapo And Albury

Transpower has completed repairs to its Tekapo-Timaru line after wires were severed by a helicopter yesterday.

Power has been restored by Transpower to the region and local lines company Alpine Energy is now in the process of reconnecting its customers in Tekapo, Albury, and surrounding areas.

Transpower Executive General Manager Grid Delivery Mark Ryall thanked the crew for responding quickly to what was a rare incident, and Alpine Energy for being able to supply some customers and key areas in the affected area.

“Our crews worked until dark last night and from sunrise this morning to get the repairs done safely as soon as possible so that power could be restored. We are grateful to local lines company Alpine Energy who were able to back feed power supply to some areas in Albury and Fairlie, as well as source additional generation for key sites in the Tekapo township.

“There is never a good time to be without power and we’d like to thank the people of the affected communities for their patience while we carried out our work,” Mr Ryall said.

