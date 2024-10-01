Free Mulch Giveaway Coming Up For Keen Green Thumbs And Gardeners

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) popular free mulch giveaway is taking place this October, and green thumbs, gardeners and anyone else interested are invited to head along and grab all the mulch they can carry.

QLDC Solid Waste Officer Cathy Patoine shared the initiative provided a fantastic opportunity to give back to the community. The mulch is produced from green waste that is diverted through the Council transfer stations.

“The mulch we produce is mostly used in local parks and reserves, but we’ve got plenty more to go around so we’re putting the call out to anyone with a trailer, boot or bags they’d like filled,” said Ms Patoine.

“We’ll have a loader on site to help, but we’d recommend coming along with a shovel, tarpaulin if possible, and whatever you want the mulch to go into.”

The giveaway is being held between 10.00am and 2.00pm on Saturday 12 October, down at Lower Shotover Delta just off Tucker Beach Road.

Ms Patoine reassured residents there was no need to rush on down out of fear of missing out, given the large amount of mulch that would be made available.

“Mulch is a gardener’s best friend and helps to keep weeds at bay, retain moisture, and improve soil fertility, so it’s understandable people come for trailers of the stuff,” said Ms Patoine.

“Swing by anytime between 10.00am and 2.00pm. Follow the signs and any instructions our friendly staff on site provide to help guide you through the area.”

In the event of bad weather, QLDC will announce any event cancellations on its Facebook page.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

