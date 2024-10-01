Successful And Resilient Regions The Key To A Wealthier New Zealand

TVNZ reporter John Campbell visited Ruapehu last week to speak with Mayor Weston Kirton and others about the district's economic challenges and how the Council is working to inspire hope for the future.

Mayor Kirton said that his conversation with Campbell was part of a broader look at the issues confronting regional New Zealand and the fight these communities are waging for their future. "The challenges facing Ruapehu reflect those affecting regional New Zealand, with similar pressures felt in communities across the country," he said.

"The closure of Winstone Pulp International (WPI), our largest employer, and the loss of 230 direct jobs adds to a series of economic blows in recent years. These include the uncertain future of our winter ski industry, the closure of the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel, and the uncontrolled conversion of farmland into carbon farms, further threatening the viability of rural communities."

"We’re witnessing the erosion of core industries that have sustained us for generations. Without strategic intervention, this ripple effect will be felt not just in Ruapehu but across the motu," Mayor Kirton added.

He urged urban New Zealanders to recognize the far-reaching consequences of these regional struggles. "Anyone in the city asking, ‘What has this got to do with me?’ should be asking instead, ‘Why can’t we afford new hospitals, schools, roads, housing, and essential services?’ The answer lies in the fact that New Zealand must grow its wealth through exports, investment, and infrastructure development, which starts in the regions."

The Prime Minister recently stated that New Zealand needs to become wealthier by boosting exports, attracting investment, and building critical infrastructure. Ruapehu, with its core industries of agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and tourism, represents the sectors that can drive this growth. These industries are the backbone of New Zealand’s export economy and are crucial to the nation’s future prosperity.

“While global trends are beyond our control, with the right support from the government, we can set a course for growth and resilience,” Mayor Kirton said. “Ruapehu has fertile farmland, stunning scenery, skilled people, and abundant resources. Council is urging the government to help us leverage these assets to build a diverse, resilient economy. We are seeking funding to complete our cycle trail network, projected to generate up to $60 million annually, and legislative support to reopen the Chateau and protect our productive farmland."

“If we want a prosperous New Zealand, we must ensure our regions are successful and resilient. Without necessary changes and support, regions will continue to face shrinking jobs and incomes, declining populations, and eroding services—from healthcare to education—to the detriment of the entire country," Mayor Kirton concluded.

