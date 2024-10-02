Polling Shows 4 In 5 People Unaware Of Cruel Imports

Poll findings, released on World Day for Farmed Animals, show confusion amongst New Zealanders about whether animal products sold must meet the same welfare standards

A new poll, with video, released today (2 October) on World Day for Farmed Animals, is highlighting a concerning lack of awareness about animal products imported into New Zealand with only 1 in 5 people aware that imports do not have to meet New Zealand’s own animal welfare standards.

The findings indicate that the vast majority of the population is unaware of the current regulations, raising urgent questions about animal welfare and consumer protection, says Animal Policy International.

Key results from the poll, carried out by Horizon on behalf of Animal Policy International, include:

Nearly 80% of people (4 in 5) are unaware of cruel products. Respondents either believed incorrectly that imported animal products must meet the same welfare standards as locally produced items (31%), or were unsure about the requirements (48%). Only 21% correctly answered that imported animal products do not have to meet local welfare standards.

Over 80% agree that imported products from outside New Zealand should respect the same animal welfare standards as those applied in New Zealand. Only 5% disagree.

A report released by the NGO in March analysed New Zealand's main animal product imports such as eggs and egg products from battery caged hens, pork from production systems that keep pregnant pigs in sow stalls, and wool from sheep farms that perform live lamb cutting (mulesing) - all of which have been banned in New Zealand due to animal welfare concerns. New Zealand imports many animal products illegal to produce locally, from regions such as the US, Australia, China, Vietnam and Thailand.

The poll also revealed strong public concern about the implications of the lack of regulations:

Almost three quarters (73%) are concerned about the impact on the welfare of animals farmed overseas for New Zealand consumption

Nearly two thirds (63%) are concerned about the impact on New Zealand's high reputation for animal welfare

Over two thirds (68%) are concerned about the impact on Kiwi farmers

“Cruel imports are the cause of suffering of millions of animals overseas and harm Kiwi farmers who are forced to compete against lower welfare products,” said Animal Policy International Co-Executive Director Rainer Kravets.

“Yet our new poll shows that most people aren’t even aware of this. Allowing cruel imports creates a race to the bottom that sells out New Zealand values. Just as we regulate imports to safeguard our biosecurity, we should also do so for animal welfare, protecting the values of New Zealanders and upholding our reputation. As we commemorate World Day for Farmed Animals, urgent action is needed to stop cruel imports.”

The Stop Cruel Imports campaign is supported by professional tennis player and olympic medalist Marcus Daniell who provided the voice over for the video. Marcus grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Wairarapa. “The importing of sub-standard meat products undercuts the efforts of NZ farmers and allows the mistreatment of animals to cross our borders. This is terrible for the animals and existential for our farmers. If we all speak out against this we will help countless animals live better lives and also help our New Zealand farmers make an honest living from their hard work.”

The organisation is encouraging the public to sign the petition urging the Government to enact legislation ensuring all animal products sold in New Zealand meet the same animal welfare standards.

