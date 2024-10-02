Community Encouraged To Have A Say On A Plan For Mount Iron In Wānaka

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has developed a draft Reserve Management Plan (RMP) for Mount Iron which is now open for public submissions.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Kenneth Bailey shared the importance of hearing from different groups and people from across our community on the draft plan, especially those who took the time to provide feedback during the early engagement phase.

“This plan has been guided by feedback from the Upper Clutha community and discussions with mana whenua and sets out how this valued landmark can be enjoyed, used, maintained, preserved and enhanced. We were really pleased with the level of community involvement during the early public engagement last year and the huge number of ideas we received on what people wanted to see for the future of Mount Iron,” said Mr Bailey.

“The Parks team has worked alongside the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board to incorporate the wide range of feedback and develop the draft plan. It’s now time to hear if that’s supported by the wider community and reflects their recreational and ecological aspirations,” he said.

Mr Bailey added that RMPs are used by Council to detail the objectives and policies for different public spaces and help with day-to-day and long-term decisions on how reserves and open spaces are used, managed, and developed.

“I’d like to thank the community for their continued involvement in helping create a shared vision for how our newest community reserve, located in the heart of Wānaka, can be enjoyed by everyone,” he said.

QLDC Parks Manager Dave Winterburn encouraged those in the community with any questions on the draft plan to visit the Parks team at a community drop-in session on Mount Iron Track.

“All are welcome to come along and chat to the team and elected members at the community drop-in events to be held on the Mount Iron Track near Allenby Place Carpark on Wednesday 16 October between 4.00-6.00pm and Saturday 19 October between 10.00am-12.00pm,” said Mr Winterburn.

“The Parks team will continue to engage closely with the community and interested parties to inform the planning of this public reserve and ensure this much-loved site is cared for and protected, now and into the future,” he said.

To view the draft plan and provide a submission go to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz by Friday 29 November.

Following the close of public submissions, there will be an opportunity for submitters to speak at a public hearing in December. The hearing panel will then consider all submissions and make final changes. This plan will then be presented to the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board and Full Council for adoption in early 2025.

FURTHER INFORMATION

In May 2023 Council completed the purchase of nearly 100 hectares of land on Mount Iron and Little Mount Iron in Wānaka. This land has been vested as Recreation Reserve.

The draft Mount Iron RMP is open for public submissions from 23 September to 29 November 2024.

Community drop-in event opportunities during the engagement: When: Wednesday 16 October anytime between 4.00-6.00pm and Saturday 19 October between 10.00am-12.00pm Where: Mount Iron Track entrance near Allenby Place Carpark, Wānaka



