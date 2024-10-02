Kiwis Rally To Show Love For Backcountry Huts This November

Royal Gurnick, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Trust staff, setting up a DOC AI Camera (Credit DOC)

Nationwide Effort to Clean and Preserve New Zealand's Iconic Public Huts New Zealanders from all walks of life are coming together this November to protect and preserve one of the country’s most cherished outdoor assets—our backcountry huts.

Organised by the Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC), the “Show Some Love to Our Public Huts” campaign invites Kiwis to visit, clean, and check up on these huts throughout the month, ensuring they remain in good condition for future generations.

With 220 groups already registered and 310 huts across the country signed up—from Rakiura Stewart Island in the south to Great Barrier Island in the north—enthusiasm is growing. The most recent participant, Malcolm from Wanaka, is heading to Top Dingle Hut, a 6-bunk hut tucked accessed from the Ahuriri Valley in the Mackenzie Basin.

A Collective Effort to Preserve Kiwi Heritage

The campaign is attracting a wide range of participants, including FMC members, tramping and alpine clubs, university outdoor groups, Te Araroa walkers, Scouts, and even a school group from Nelson.

The movement has captured the imagination of Kiwis who want to make a difference, with many planning multi-hut routes or returning to huts that hold special memories. Imogen from Southland is one of those taking on the challenge, planning to visit eight huts as she completes the Rakiura Northern Circuit.

Why It Matters: Protecting More Than Just Huts

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand’s extensive network of backcountry huts is unique in the world, providing not only shelter but also a vital connection to nature. These huts are used by trampers, hunters, conservationists, and search and rescue teams, offering safety, shelter, and a place for conservation work to thrive.

The campaign highlights concerns about maintaining this network as DOC (the Department of Conservation) manages tightening budgets. While DOC is committed to protecting these huts, many worry that without public support, some huts may be removed or handed over to private interests, potentially limiting public access.

How the Public Can Get Involved

Participating in the campaign is simple. Kiwis are encouraged to register online atfmc.org.nz/loveourhuts, choose a hut or series of huts, and plan a visit in November. Volunteers perform a basic spring clean, conduct a hut health check, and report back to FMC with their findings, including any maintenance needs or conservation concerns. The work is essential not just for the huts themselves but also for the surrounding environment. Many huts serve as bases for conservation projects, such as trapping pest species and supporting the recovery of endangered birds like whio and kiwi.

Celebrating a Unique Kiwi Tradition

For many, these huts represent more than just buildings—they are part of New Zealand’s cultural and conservation history. Many were originally built as deer culling huts or musterers' shelters, and have since become central to outdoor life in Aotearoa. “Our huts are a legacy passed down through generations, and we need to protect them,” says FMC Campaign Coordinator Mick Abbott. “They keep people safe in the wilderness, and they’re part of our identity as Kiwis.”

As participants share their stories and photos of the huts they’ve cleaned, FMC hopes the campaign will inspire even more people to get involved. With another 500 huts still to be signed up for, the goal is to ensure that every public hut receives some love this November.

DOC and the Future of Our Hut Network

DOC is welcoming the public's help, with the collective efforts of the outdoor community helping to allow DOC to keep the complete network of backcountry huts in good condition while being able to maintain focus on broader conservation goals.

“We’ve seen a fantastic response so far, with more people joining in every day. This is a unique chance for everyone who loves our backcountry to give back to the huts that have given us all so much.”

With the campaign continuing throughout November, New Zealanders are being encouraged to sign up, head into the backcountry, and do their part to protect a national treasure.

© Scoop Media

