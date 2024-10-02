Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor Of ARCC Receives King’s Honors For Outstanding Contributions To Ethnic And Migrant Communities

Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor, a leading advocate for vulnerable migrant communities in New Zealand, has been awarded a prestigious King’s Honor in recognition of his extraordinary service to migrants who have experienced forced displacement (former refugees) across the country.

As the Chief Executive Office of the Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition (ARCC), Abann has dedicated more than two decades to championing the rights, integration, and well-being of resettled migrant communities. Under his leadership, ARCC has grown into a key organisation representing communities from over 20 different countries.

Abann's journey to leadership is deeply rooted in his own experience as a migrant with experience of forced displacement. Born in South Sudan, Abann fled the civil war and endured the challenges of displacement before settling in New Zealand. His personal background has driven his commitment to helping others navigate similar struggles. In addition to his extensive work in community advocacy, Abann’s pursuit of higher education in community development and social policy has equipped him with the academic foundation to lead impactful change.

In addition to his leadership role at ARCC, Abann is an author of several works, including Beyond Refuge, which shares stories of resettlement in Auckland. His work emphasised the lived experiences of people who experience forced migration, giving voice to their challenges and successes. Internationally, he has represented New Zealand's resettled migrant communities at forums like the Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement in Geneva.

The King's Honor recognises Abann's unwavering commitment to supporting these communities on their journey to successfully integrate and not only survive but thrive in New Zealand. His leadership has seen ARCC spearhead critical programs, drive policy changes, and foster a more inclusive society for all.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Abann Yor. “This award belongs to the migrant communities I have had the privilege to serve, whose home, resilience and strength continue to inspire me every day. Together, we will continue to build a future where every individual, no matter their background, can feel a sense of belonging and purpose in Aotearoa.”

Through his visionary leadership, ARCC has become a prominent voice in national discussions about diversity, equity, and inclusion, providing essential services such as settlement support, leadership development, and community-building initiatives. Abann’s work has not only empowered refugee background and migrant communities but also fostered greater understanding and acceptance across New Zealand society.

This King’s Honor recognises Abann as part of a distinguished group of New Zealanders celebrated for their contributions to human rights, social justice, and community empowerment. His advocacy and work continue to shape a more equitable and compassionate Aotearoa.

Abann's fierce commitment to transparency and accountability - both within the ARCC and the systems that serve ethnic and resettled migrants - is what makes him a trusted leader within the community. His vision for the next five years is a resettled migrant community that can rise out of survival mode and contribute meaningfully to New Zealand Society.

