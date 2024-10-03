Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mobility Dogs Launches Dogtober: A Fun Fundraising Challenge For Kiwi Dog Lovers

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 5:33 am
Press Release: Mobilitydogs.co.nz

Mobility Dogs is excited to announce the launch of Dogtober, a nationwide fundraising event set to take place from October 1st to October 31st. This exciting new challenge invites dog lovers across New Zealand to teach their furry friends new skills throughout the month of October and raise funds to support the life-changing work of Mobility Dogs, an organisation dedicated to enhancing the lives of Kiwis living with disabilities.

Dogtober is designed to be inclusive, lighthearted, and open to all dogs and their humans – whether your dog can do fancy tricks or is just starting out. From "sit" to "spin," any new skill counts! Participants can set up a fundraising page, share their progress, and encourage their friends and family to donate to Mobility Dogs, helping to support more people with disabilities through the assistance of highly trained Mobility Dogs.

Why Dogtober Matters:

The funds raised through Dogtober will go directly to supporting Mobility Dogs' mission of providing highly trained service dogs to people living with physical disabilities, injuries, or long-term health conditions. These dogs offer practical, emotional, and social support, enhancing independence and improving the quality of life for their partners.

"Dogtober is a fantastic opportunity for Kiwi dog lovers to have fun with their pets while contributing to a great cause," said Mobility Dogs General Manager Jody Wilson. "Every dollar raised will help us train more Mobility Dogs and reach more people in need, so we’re excited to see how New Zealanders will get creative with their pets during this month-long challenge."

How It Works:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

1. Sign Up: Head to https://dogtober.co.nz/ to register you and your pet dog and set up your fundraising page.

2. Learn New Tricks: Challenge yourself and your pet dog to learn new tricks throughout October.

3. Share & Fundraise: Share your journey on social media, tag @mobilitydogs, and use #DogtoberNZ to spread the word and encourage donations.

4. Celebrate: Raise funds for Mobility Dogs and help make a positive difference in the lives of Kiwis living with disabilities.

Get Involved:

Whether you’re a seasoned dog trainer or a first-time pet owner, Dogtober is a fun and rewarding way to bond with your pet dog while making a meaningful impact in the community. To learn more, register, or donate, visit https://dogtober.co.nz/.

Please Note:

While Dogtober is all about celebrating dogs and their amazing abilities, Dogtober is not about training pet dogs to become Mobility Dogs – it's a light hearted challenge open to all dogs and dog owners!

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Mobilitydogs.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 