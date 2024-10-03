Mobility Dogs Launches Dogtober: A Fun Fundraising Challenge For Kiwi Dog Lovers

Mobility Dogs is excited to announce the launch of Dogtober, a nationwide fundraising event set to take place from October 1st to October 31st. This exciting new challenge invites dog lovers across New Zealand to teach their furry friends new skills throughout the month of October and raise funds to support the life-changing work of Mobility Dogs, an organisation dedicated to enhancing the lives of Kiwis living with disabilities.

Dogtober is designed to be inclusive, lighthearted, and open to all dogs and their humans – whether your dog can do fancy tricks or is just starting out. From "sit" to "spin," any new skill counts! Participants can set up a fundraising page, share their progress, and encourage their friends and family to donate to Mobility Dogs, helping to support more people with disabilities through the assistance of highly trained Mobility Dogs.

Why Dogtober Matters:

The funds raised through Dogtober will go directly to supporting Mobility Dogs' mission of providing highly trained service dogs to people living with physical disabilities, injuries, or long-term health conditions. These dogs offer practical, emotional, and social support, enhancing independence and improving the quality of life for their partners.

"Dogtober is a fantastic opportunity for Kiwi dog lovers to have fun with their pets while contributing to a great cause," said Mobility Dogs General Manager Jody Wilson. "Every dollar raised will help us train more Mobility Dogs and reach more people in need, so we’re excited to see how New Zealanders will get creative with their pets during this month-long challenge."

How It Works:

1. Sign Up: Head to https://dogtober.co.nz/ to register you and your pet dog and set up your fundraising page.

2. Learn New Tricks: Challenge yourself and your pet dog to learn new tricks throughout October.

3. Share & Fundraise: Share your journey on social media, tag @mobilitydogs, and use #DogtoberNZ to spread the word and encourage donations.

4. Celebrate: Raise funds for Mobility Dogs and help make a positive difference in the lives of Kiwis living with disabilities.

Get Involved:

Whether you’re a seasoned dog trainer or a first-time pet owner, Dogtober is a fun and rewarding way to bond with your pet dog while making a meaningful impact in the community. To learn more, register, or donate, visit https://dogtober.co.nz/.

Please Note:

While Dogtober is all about celebrating dogs and their amazing abilities, Dogtober is not about training pet dogs to become Mobility Dogs – it's a light hearted challenge open to all dogs and dog owners!

